Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews
I'll miss it when it's gone
My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company.
Oldsmobile=Value
Bought new, got a better deal on this fully loaded car than on Chevy or a Ford in the same model year. High quality suspension, no major repair problems throughout the whole time I owned it. Have owned several full size American cars, they usually wore out after 5 years. This Olds Custom Cruiser wagon keeps running and running! After 13 years, I decided that I needed a van because both my spouse and I are handicapped and in our late 70's & early 80's. I was so satisfied with my experience with Olds that we bought a new Olds van out of loyalty to the brand that treated us so well! The trade-in allowance was nil, so we donated the car to charity.
They don't make them like this anymore
I purchased this second hand when I needed a car and didn't have a lot of money. It was originally a retired couple's second car, and had very low mileage as a result. I never had any major problems with the car and when I did, the problems were cheap to fix. (How many "boxes" did GM make in the 1980's"?) The best money I've ever spent on a car.
Traditional American Iron
It has been very reliable, and held up far better than most cars its age and mileage. It really only ever needing replacement parts due to wear and tear. The Olds 307 engine is reliable, but is underpowered for a car this size. It does have good torque, and if you know how to use it, the car has adequate performance. The transmission is the weak point in the driveline (TH 200- 4R), but good maintenance habits have kept mine alive and trouble free. The ride is great, and the suspension can handle a large loads. The versatility, long term durability, and ease of maintenance are the reasons I am going to keep this car for many more years.
Sponsored cars related to the Custom Cruiser
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner