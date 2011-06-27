  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  4. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  5. Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Custom Cruiser
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Custom Cruisers for sale
List Price Estimate
$862 - $2,010
Used Custom Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I'll miss it when it's gone

D. Rettger, 02/03/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My grandparents purchased this car brand new in 1990 and when my grandmother died in 2000, the car was passed down to my father. When I turned 16 in 2003, this wagon became my first car. I absolutely love it. It has all the features of a new car but the old school styling. It has given me hardly any issues in the past 4 years i've been driving it. It is on it's last legs though because the Ohio winters have taken their toll on the body. The car has 117,600 miles on it and is still running strong though. I will miss it when it's gone but I always have my 1973 Dodge Polara Custom to keep me company.

Report Abuse

Oldsmobile=Value

S. Ciesinski, 12/05/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought new, got a better deal on this fully loaded car than on Chevy or a Ford in the same model year. High quality suspension, no major repair problems throughout the whole time I owned it. Have owned several full size American cars, they usually wore out after 5 years. This Olds Custom Cruiser wagon keeps running and running! After 13 years, I decided that I needed a van because both my spouse and I are handicapped and in our late 70's & early 80's. I was so satisfied with my experience with Olds that we bought a new Olds van out of loyalty to the brand that treated us so well! The trade-in allowance was nil, so we donated the car to charity.

Report Abuse

They don't make them like this anymore

JimBeam, 01/05/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I purchased this second hand when I needed a car and didn't have a lot of money. It was originally a retired couple's second car, and had very low mileage as a result. I never had any major problems with the car and when I did, the problems were cheap to fix. (How many "boxes" did GM make in the 1980's"?) The best money I've ever spent on a car.

Report Abuse

Traditional American Iron

307oldswagon, 06/27/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

It has been very reliable, and held up far better than most cars its age and mileage. It really only ever needing replacement parts due to wear and tear. The Olds 307 engine is reliable, but is underpowered for a car this size. It does have good torque, and if you know how to use it, the car has adequate performance. The transmission is the weak point in the driveline (TH 200- 4R), but good maintenance habits have kept mine alive and trouble free. The ride is great, and the suspension can handle a large loads. The versatility, long term durability, and ease of maintenance are the reasons I am going to keep this car for many more years.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Custom Cruisers for sale

Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles