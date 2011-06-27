Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews

An excellent automobile TERRIFIC , 11/15/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love my Alero. It has the 4 cylinder redesigned engine and I could not want more. The ride is very comfortable and the highway driving is exceptional. It hugs the road and "drives itself." I've never had a better steering car. GM got it right with steering ratio, turning effort, return, etc. its the best. Low noise level at highway speed is exceptional. NO wind noise. All around a great car. Also,factory speakers sound great, no need to upgrade. Report Abuse

Inexpensive and Pleasing Foxy , 06/21/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The standard 2.2 L engine in the Alero has a bit of torque and is peppy and fun to drive. The Alero coupe's appearance is classy, yet sporty enough to be an attractive car. I've owned my Alero for three years, and while it's not an envy-worthy car, I get great gas mileage, and it's been VERY inexpensive to maintain. I have had ZERO major problems with my car. I've only had to repair the lifter on the automatic window. Probably my fault it broke. I paid $10K for my car when it was a year old, and my payments are very low. I'd recommend the Alero for anyone (like me) who's fresh out of college, has a limited budget, and needs NICE, affordable transportation.

Olds alero driver Noah Private , 10/20/2016 GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is really great! Don't get me wrong though there are some problems.... I have an 04 red 2 door 3.4l and boy this thing is pretty quick. You put your foot done and it drops down a gear and just takes off. It feels like you are "floating" when you drive or get up towards the governed speed of 110 mph. I passed a lot of cars with this alero, including some mustangs and many many hondas. This car has some major head gaskets issues however. I am on my 3rd set now. I have rebuilt this motor myself inside and out. Stock rods and pistons are pretty solid, and the aluminum heads dissipate a lot of heat. This car also has bad tranny problems.. This is my second trans in my alero, they leak tranns fluid really bad. However the engine area is pretty easy to work on, you can pull the whole motor apart in the engine bay and put it back together in 8 hours. Also this car seems to have a problem with staying aligned and it blows through brake rotors, calipers, and brake pads. Even with a good alignment this car goes through tires quick. I am a little rough on the car because I deliver pizza everyday. It is pretty fast though, more lower end power. Stock speakers sound nice, driver seat raises and lowers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Beats a run of the mill honda or Toyota 04aleroGLS , 07/28/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Is it just me or does everyone and their brother either have a Honda or a Toyota. It gets kind of sickening to me they are everywhere. I took a trip From Richmond VA to S.C., i was getting 35 miles per gallon with the V-6! Who ever had it before me did not do any preventative care to the car, I had to put a lot of work into it but it was worth it, I have asked all of my friends to keep an eye out for any GLS coupes in the Tri-cities area, and we still have not found one. That is what is the best thing about them, they are few and far between. IF you like everyone looking at your car and wondering what it is buy it. I get double and triple takes all the time.