2004 Oldsmobile Alero Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Sleek styling, brisk performance and handling, user-friendly cockpit design, well-equipped standard model.
- Low-grade interior materials, poor frontal offset crash test score, numb steering, poor resale value.
Other years
List Price
$2,495
Used Alero for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Alero combines attractive styling, capable engines and extensive standard equipment, but it's hard to recommend a car in its last year of production.
2004 Highlights
As the Olds brand heads into the sunset, the Alero receives only minor changes. Sport Red is a new exterior color, and the six-speaker stereo has been downgraded to four speakers.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero.
Most helpful consumer reviews
chip,06/09/2008
Excellent used car buy. Does everything well at bargain basement price. Last of the low cg gm midsize vehicles. Recently put 245 45 16 series bridgestone potenza tires and handling is phenomenal. (have owned corvettes, lotus, and Audi a-4 turbos) 6 cyl auto mpg over 26 at real speed (75 mph+).
danroberts1964,07/07/2013
I bought my car used 2 years ago and it now has 174,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. Only problems I have had was the fuel pump and the alternator went out. Oh and the pass key thing had problems but there is a easy fix for that if you Google it and it consists of a inexpensive diode being soldered into the wiring. Would I recommend this car even with the high miles mine has.... You bet I would.
TERRIFIC,11/15/2009
I love my Alero. It has the 4 cylinder redesigned engine and I could not want more. The ride is very comfortable and the highway driving is exceptional. It hugs the road and "drives itself." I've never had a better steering car. GM got it right with steering ratio, turning effort, return, etc. its the best. Low noise level at highway speed is exceptional. NO wind noise. All around a great car. Also,factory speakers sound great, no need to upgrade.
Ethan,07/08/2009
we bought this car with around 15,000 miles on it, and there is now around 96,000 on it, and the only thing i have ever had to do to it is have the passlock replaced and brakes, never one single problem with this car ever. this has to be one of the most reliable, bang for the buck, i have ever purchaced. i have even put on a magnaflow cat back and a K&N intake on it and watched the MPG rise even higher, on high way i can manage over 30+ mpg and i even have a V-6 and over 200hp now. if your in the market for a great car and by the years passing pretty cheap now. jump on it. im 26 and this is my 15th car and best one to date for reliability.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero features & specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Alero
Related Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons