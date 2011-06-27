  1. Home
2004 Oldsmobile Alero Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek styling, brisk performance and handling, user-friendly cockpit design, well-equipped standard model.
  • Low-grade interior materials, poor frontal offset crash test score, numb steering, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Alero combines attractive styling, capable engines and extensive standard equipment, but it's hard to recommend a car in its last year of production.

2004 Highlights

As the Olds brand heads into the sunset, the Alero receives only minor changes. Sport Red is a new exterior color, and the six-speaker stereo has been downgraded to four speakers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero.

5(66%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

great used buy
chip,06/09/2008
Excellent used car buy. Does everything well at bargain basement price. Last of the low cg gm midsize vehicles. Recently put 245 45 16 series bridgestone potenza tires and handling is phenomenal. (have owned corvettes, lotus, and Audi a-4 turbos) 6 cyl auto mpg over 26 at real speed (75 mph+).
174,000 miles and still going
danroberts1964,07/07/2013
I bought my car used 2 years ago and it now has 174,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. Only problems I have had was the fuel pump and the alternator went out. Oh and the pass key thing had problems but there is a easy fix for that if you Google it and it consists of a inexpensive diode being soldered into the wiring. Would I recommend this car even with the high miles mine has.... You bet I would.
An excellent automobile
TERRIFIC,11/15/2009
I love my Alero. It has the 4 cylinder redesigned engine and I could not want more. The ride is very comfortable and the highway driving is exceptional. It hugs the road and "drives itself." I've never had a better steering car. GM got it right with steering ratio, turning effort, return, etc. its the best. Low noise level at highway speed is exceptional. NO wind noise. All around a great car. Also,factory speakers sound great, no need to upgrade.
Great Ride
Ethan,07/08/2009
we bought this car with around 15,000 miles on it, and there is now around 96,000 on it, and the only thing i have ever had to do to it is have the passlock replaced and brakes, never one single problem with this car ever. this has to be one of the most reliable, bang for the buck, i have ever purchaced. i have even put on a magnaflow cat back and a K&N intake on it and watched the MPG rise even higher, on high way i can manage over 30+ mpg and i even have a V-6 and over 200hp now. if your in the market for a great car and by the years passing pretty cheap now. jump on it. im 26 and this is my 15th car and best one to date for reliability.
See all 74 reviews of the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero

Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero Overview

The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero is offered in the following submodels: Alero Sedan, Alero Coupe. Available styles include GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS is priced between $2,495 and$2,495 with odometer readings between 229047 and229047 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Oldsmobile Aleros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Oldsmobile Alero for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Aleros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,495 and mileage as low as 229047 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero.

Can't find a used 2004 Oldsmobile Aleros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Alero for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,045.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Alero for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,117.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,511.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

