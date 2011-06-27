Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero for Sale Near Me
- $8,490
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL118,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Total Motors of Le Mars - Le Mars / Iowa
LOCAL TRADE, 2004 OLDSMOBILE ALERO GL1, 3.4L 6 CYL GAS, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, GRAY EXTERIOR, GRAY INTERIOR, FRONT 40/CONSOLE/40 SEATS, POWER DRIVE SEAT, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CD PLAYER, KEYLESS ENTRY, Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Player,12V Power Outlet,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V6 Cyl. Engine,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Trunk Release Button,Wheels - Aluminum,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Fold Down Rear Seat,Front Bucket Seats,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52EX4C128530
Stock: 10330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $2,490
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1133,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THESE ARE GREAT CARS FOR THE MONEY - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - YES YOU CAN GET ANY PARTS YOU NEED! READILY AVAILABLE ONLINE OR AT ANY GM/CHEVY DEALER - ITS BASICALLY A CHEVY MALIBU - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - CLEAN INTERIOR - OUTSIDE HAS SOME COSMETIC DENTS - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F14C195266
Stock: OT2202421O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,732
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1134,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado
All prices are plus appropriate sales tax. Please call Bob at 719-633-4221 for details or to schedule a test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F24C116848
Stock: 4C116848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS229,047 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Castle - Richmond / Virginia
This 2004 Oldsmobile Alero 4dr 4dr Sedan GLS features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BLUE with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Front Power Lumbar Support, Leather Seat, Second Row Folding Seat, Automatic Headlights, Cargo Net, Daytime Running Lights, Front Air Dam, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Trunk Anti-Trap Device 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 804-402-0626 or carcastlerva@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E04C178442
Stock: PT6403~19A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- $2,490Fair Deal | $838 below market
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL192,407 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER W. LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - BRAND NEW FRONT BRAKES - BRAND NEW FRONT TIRES - COLD AC - ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ITS CHEAP BECAUSE THE INTERIOR HAS A FAIR AMOUNT OF WEAR AND TEAR. SEE PICS, ITS NO SHOWROOM QUEEN, IT SHOWS WEAR - WOULD BE GREAT AS A FIRST CAR OR A COMMUTER, ITS SAFE, RELIABLE, AND GETS GOOD GAS MILEAGE. BUT CERTAINLY NOT A LOOKER - THE 2.2L 4 CYLINDER WAS ONE OF THE GOOD MOTORS GM MADE! - KENWOOD MP3 RADIO WITH USB INPUT - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F83C309777
Stock: DF7222461O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,490Fair Deal
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1141,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - AWESOME 2.2L ECOTEC ENGINE - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER, THIS ENGINE HAS A GOOD REPUTATION! - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS (REAR WINDOWS GET STUCK SOMETIMES, WE CAN FIX FOR $150 IF YOU WANT) - RIGHT SIDE HAS SOME MINOR COSMETIC DAMAGE - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GREAT CAR WE THINK! - WELL KEPT INSIDE, VERY CLEAN AND TIDY - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F43C126148
Stock: DF122241O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,997Fair Deal
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1106,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F33C188432
Stock: B3634F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $2,500
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1213,908 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Weather band radio.Sterling 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4D Sedan 2.2L 4-Cylinder SFI DOHC SFI 16V FWD24/32 City/Highway MPGVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F83C172548
Stock: T19966C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $4,495
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS102,994 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reichard Buick GMC - Dayton / Ohio
Carfax one owner vehicle. Local area trade in om a new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E43C173453
Stock: 0297A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500
2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS107,921 milesDelivery available*
Al Serra Buick GMC - Grand Blanc / Michigan
Clean CARFAX! GLS! AM/FM Radio with CD and AUX Port! Power driver seat! Al Serra Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre auction pricing. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS. The term AS IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs. Al Serra Auto Plaza assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. 20/29 City/Highway MPG You'll Do Better at Al Serra! Pictures may not reflect actual vehicle. Posted miles may vary. Some options listed may be inaccurate due to VIN decoders. Some vehicles may have added accessories. The Doc Fee is $220. See Dealer for details. Al Serra Auto Plaza. One Destination. So Many More Choices! Please contact us at 810-694-5600 or visit alserra.com for more information and to see Michigan's largest used vehicle inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E43C128013
Stock: 2006828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- $2,490
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL189,838 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A GREAT RUNNING CAR WITH LOW MILES - HAS LOTS OF MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES, HENCE THE LOW PRICE - REAR QUARTER WINDOW IS BROKEN ($120 TO REPLACE) - DRIVERS DOOR KEY CYLINDER IS MISSING, YOU CAN INSTALL AN ALARM AND USE A CLICKER TO LOCK THE CAR, AROUND $120 INSTALLED) - REAR LEFT WINDOW DOESNT GO DOWN - APART FROM THAT, MECHANICALLY ITS IN GREAT SHAPE - LOW MILES, COLD AC, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THE CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER THIS CAR HAS IS ACTUALLY PRETTY DARN GOOD! HAS A GREAT REPUTATION FOR BEING RELIABLE - PRICED ACCORDINGLY, PLEASE BE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE ABOVE! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52F02C164720
Stock: DF625251O
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,000
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2204,582 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52E52C204264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2140,048 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
SANDSTONE exterior and NEUTRAL interior, GL1 trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, CD Player, REAR DECK-LID SPOILER, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER, 3.4L (207) OHV SMPI V6 ENGINE. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: 3.4L (207) OHV SMPI V6 ENGINE, 6-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT ADJUSTER, REAR DECK-LID SPOILER. Oldsmobile GL1 with SANDSTONE exterior and NEUTRAL interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings, Montana customers in keeping their Toyotas in great shape. Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NL52E52C223963
Stock: 38042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Price Drop$4,677
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS133,487 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois
3.4L V6 SMPI OHV, **CASTLE CHEVROLET OF VILLA PARK, **LEATHER, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER MOONROOF, **POWER WINDOWS, **VILLA PARK, IL. Ruby Red Metallic 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SMPI OHV21/32 City/Highway MPGWe are here to assist you in every way! Not only do we offer a great atmosphere for Chevy shopping, here at Castle, we strive to be number one in customer service, going above and beyond the initial purchase with the Castle Difference. Whether you are searching for your first new Chevrolet or your third pre-owned car, we assure you that your experience here will be a pleasant and effective one! Need to service your Chevy? Our trusted and certified advisors can answer any questions or concerns you might have, and offer you advice on what needs to be done. If you're looking for parts, our parts department who will make sure you have everything you need keep your Chevy running smoothly. No question is too small and every request is important to us, so please contact us if you have any unmet Chevy needs. We welcome all Addison, Villa Park and Lombard Chevy drivers to our dealership! We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.**Dealer financing credit applied. We do not accept outside financing checks/drafts for payments**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF52E11C121453
Stock: V20771A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $3,999
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS125,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Oldsmobile Alero 2dr 2dr Coupe GLS features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NF12E61C132442
Stock: CYC-132442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $2,499
2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX117,996 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arrow Motors - Linden / New Jersey
REASONABLE PRICED AND IT MAKES GREAT TRANSPORTATION!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Alero GX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3NK52T01C211896
Stock: 1C211896
Certified Pre-Owned: No