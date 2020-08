Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - A GREAT RUNNING CAR WITH LOW MILES - HAS LOTS OF MINOR COSMETIC ISSUES, HENCE THE LOW PRICE - REAR QUARTER WINDOW IS BROKEN ($120 TO REPLACE) - DRIVERS DOOR KEY CYLINDER IS MISSING, YOU CAN INSTALL AN ALARM AND USE A CLICKER TO LOCK THE CAR, AROUND $120 INSTALLED) - REAR LEFT WINDOW DOESNT GO DOWN - APART FROM THAT, MECHANICALLY ITS IN GREAT SHAPE - LOW MILES, COLD AC, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - THE CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER THIS CAR HAS IS ACTUALLY PRETTY DARN GOOD! HAS A GREAT REPUTATION FOR BEING RELIABLE - PRICED ACCORDINGLY, PLEASE BE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE ABOVE! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A $1500-2000 PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT (660+). ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G3NL52F02C164720

Stock: DF625251O

Certified Pre-Owned: No