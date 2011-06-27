Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Coupe Consumer Reviews
About to retire black beauty after 291,000km
I bought this car years ago used from a car dealer in Scarborough. It was very cheap (probably because of 5spd gear box and dent in hood) and my expectations were quite low. I just needed a car for the winter. It lasted a LOT longer than one winter. The 2.4l engine feels gutless in normal driving but when you put your foot down it picks up the pace nicely, albeit with plenty of noise which seems to be typical of GM four cylinders. I have full records of what has been replaced from new: Connecting pipe, small vacuum hose, blower motor resistor, rear window heating module, rear speakers, all struts/shocks/springs, gas cap, brakes x3 with new calipers, emerg brake cable, drivers seat back.
Great Car
I love my Alero. I have had it a little over 2 years and have about 65,000 miles it. It runs great and I get about 34 mpg on the highway. It is very comfortable and fun to drive. It is a very good car for the money. The only complaint is the same compliant that I have had for other Olds' products - the brakes. They don't last and the rotors warp too easialy. I have a lot of miles on my car, but they are almost exclusively highway miles. The original brakes should have lasted a lot longer than about 40,000 because I don't use them that much.
It was a good car when I was 18!
I have had this car for 5 years now. So far I have replaced the brakes/roters every year. I had to replace the radiator in 04'. Recently it has been constantly overheating. I went in today and they told me the head was cracked and the pistons were loose! I have put more money in repairs then what I bought it for! Off to the dealership to by a different car!
my car
This is the first Olds. Alero that I've ever owned and I love it I've had it two years and its an excellent car and its fast I've modified the motor a little and put new exhaust on it
Great car
This car is fun to drive and performs well. I have had the car a year and a half with no major issues. Few minor issues (w/ cd player) That were all under warranty and fixed correctly by the Dealer ship the First time.
