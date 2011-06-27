Used 2011 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews

So far so good - bought used - owned it for 6000 miles and 6 months now casinnova , 07/04/2013 36 of 37 people found this review helpful I am definitely a skeptic and buying a new car is so hard to do. I settled on the Versa for 2 reasons: Leg room and fuel economy. Both are absolutely acceptable. The car is spacious. Compared to any other hatchback or sedan that I have ever been inside of, this thing feels huge. It fits 4 adults very comfortably. Since keeping track of mileage I have averaged 29.35 MPG mostly city driving. If I drive carefully I can get 32 MPG in the city but most of the time I am late for work and have to drive crazy. I have no complaints really. The car is solid. I will update my review after another 6 months. Report Abuse

Definition of BEST VALUE Yusuke Okazaki , 07/19/2017 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful For the price, you can't beat this car! My wife and I bought the SL model with CVT to serve as our primary vehicle. We are a family of 3 with a young child. This is our second Versa hatchback. I bought one (the S model trim) for myself two years before this one brand new, and my wife loved it so much that she wanted her own and traded in her 2002 Audi A4 for the Versa SL. This car weighs a little more than it's competitors but is also fitted with a larger engine; most subcompact hatchbacks have a 1.6L engine. The extra weight and slightly larger engine makes this car drive bigger than it is (in a good way). It feels very composed and steady on the freeway at speeds of 80+ mph and handles twisty mountain roads very good as well. The acceleration is more than adequate for daily driving. The CVT took a little time to get used (the other Versa we own has a traditional 4 sp auto), but once I figured out how it responds, I've been able to get good acceleration out of this car when merging onto highways and climbing up hill. In fact, it's hill climbing where the CVT really shines; no down/up shifting constantly looking for that perfect gear ratio, the car adjusts seamlessly to keep speed or increase speed depending on the hill grade and how much throttle you give it. Interior space is a 10/10! Adequate space in the back for most situations with the seats folded up. With the seats folded down, this car has as much space as some small SUVs. In the SL model, the interior materials are high quality for the subcompact segment; much more softer materials throughout than many of its competitors. For example, arm rest on the door and center console arm rest are both made of soft materials. The stereo sounds good; our SL model came with the premium 6 speaker system with tweeters and the main speakers. The SL model has significantly better interior materials and features than the base S model...something to keep in mind. Maintenance has been minimal. Bought it with about 30K miles on it and now have about 60K miles. Still runs like new and am averaging about 32mpgs. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It fits our life niall1 , 03/04/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful When we were shopping we also looked at a Honda Fit. The thing is that a requirement for us was that anything we bought had to be able to take our bicycle in the back, ideally without having to take off the front wheels. The Fit would not even accept one bicycle even with a wheel removed while the Versa would take one ready to ride and two with the front wheels removed . So much for the Fit's superior cargo versatility touted by the Edmund's writer. This car really fits our lifestyle and who we are. Handling is perfectly adequate for the way we drive. So is performance. Yes, we give up a bit for the extra size. Every time we gas up it comes out to 30 mpg, not terrible but not great. Report Abuse

Try it - you'll like it mrpelick , 01/21/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my daughter to drive. It's comfortable and spacious inside, looks great outside (red hatchback with tinted windows and spoiler....zoom), rides and handles very well, gets great gas mileage, not to mention lots of cargo space and all this at an affordable price. I like it so much I'm considering getting one for myself. Report Abuse