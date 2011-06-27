Used 2010 Nissan Versa Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My Second Versa
I just purchased a gently used 2010 Nissan Versa Hatchback. This is actually my second Versa and I'll keep buying them. The cost is incredible, the quality is fantastic, the value for your money is unmatched. I drive 30 minutes each way for work 5 days a week and do quite a bit of road trips to see family. The Versa is fun to drive, is great on gas and it's roomy and comfortable. I have an 8-month-old son and it's so much easier getting a car seat in and out of this car than any other I've had. The doors open wide and the seats are a bit higher, so it's easy! The first Versa I had took a ponding in a severe hail storm. It cleaned up great and went on ticking!
Good value for the money
I bought my 2010 Versa SL Hatchback new in 2010. Options included the premium package and floor mats. The mileage rating on the window sticker indicated 28 city and 34 highway. In several 500 plus mile trips on interstate highways through the mountains of PA it did indeed get 34 mpg's, no more, no less. In city driving it has gotten close to 28 mpg's, sometime a little more, sometimes less. I have discovered that running the a/c or the defroster has a negative effect on gas mileage to the tune of 4 or 5 less miles per gallon in city driving. Very reliable, no issues.
Tire pressure monitoring/front bumper
All of the good things you have read about the Nissan Versa are true. Unfortunately, the front bumper cover is too low to the ground and the clips that hold the cover on are too fragile. Half my clips broke within the first month of driving, the cover bottoms-out exiting driveways of all kinds. The impact causes the too fragile clips that hold it on to the car to break. The cover is now held on with epoxy and aquarium glue. The Nissan Versa also has a multi-year history of faulty tire pressure monitoring systems and this has not been fixed for 2010. Dealerships have no fix for this since the problem apparently is the result of poor engineering and manufacturing of the air valve stems.
Most practical car I've ever owned
Maybe it isn't the prettiest, or the most feature rich, but nissan has made a car that has everything I need, and nothing I don't. It's fun to drive, gets good gas milage, has an auxilery port that is conveniently located so I can have my electronics in the stash box, has tons of room (a bigger back seat than my dad's jaguar), and has been essentially maintaince free the last six months. All in all, for the price I paid, I can't complain (even with only 37 k miles)
Great Basic Car!
This is a great basic, 1st car. It is a cute vehicle for a teen who needs transportation and will eventually want something more. It runs great, gets great mileage and has lots of visibility. It is a basic car - no power door locks, no power windows. It does have power steering, AC, a CD player and an Aux port, so your teen will be able to hook up their phone music. It is a great starter car, and I look forward to eventually buying a more luxury version.
