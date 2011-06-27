Used 2009 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews
My 2009 was great
I bought this car new - actually right off the truck - in 2009 and owned it until fall 2016. For the first six years I drove 100 miles round trip to work each day, and sold it with 176,000 miles. It has needed nothing but routine maintenance - because I baby it, we're still on the original brakes. My wife and two daughters preferred traveling in this instead of our Ford Taurus - more roomy, especially in the back. Bottom line - especially if you're looking for what Edmunds calls a reliable "appliance" car, I've never had anything better than this.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good on gas
Bought vehicle new based on price and estimated mileage. So far, has been extremely reliable, comfortable for a small car and actually somewhat fun to drive. For a small car, it actually is quite large and has an underpowered engine. But that's where the fun comes in. Keeping the engine in the optimum rpm range for performance and economy is a game I play. If you really know how to drive a manual it's a kick. The biggest benefit of all is the gas mileage. I've kept track since new and I'm averaging over 35 mpg. That's combined driving not highway. The only negative thing I have to say about this car is that the air conditioning is not cold enough for my liking.
very happy
bought this car used with around 32000 miles.i did a lot of research before purchasing and decided this was the best choice for me . i am thrilled with its performance. made a long road trip and the comfort level was the same as a full size car. gas mileage wasaround 28 miles per gallon . i love everything about this car.
Not for Montana driving
I have driven front wheel drive little cars in Mt. for almost 30 years, putting on at least 30,000 miles a year. This is the worst car I have ever driven in snow and ice. Regretting this purchase. :( Update: I have had this car a year, and it's falling apart.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Okay drive, but don't get too excited.
I purchased this vehicle last summer during the CASH FOR CLUNKERS program. No problem at all so far. With the $4500 discount, $150 additional discount for scrap value, plus the dealer's free destination fee, I paid $5340 plus tax for the basic model. Mine is dark metallic blue with a charcoal interior. I think it looks pretty sharp. The car does all the basics well, but I wouldn't want this to be my only vehicle. I am 6' 4" tall and weigh over 300lbs. and I fit into this car easily. In fact, I find it quite comfortable. If I had to pay sticker price, I would have gone elsewhere. However, for the price I paid, I think this car is quite decent. See my specific likes/dislikes below.
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related Used 2009 Nissan Versa Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner