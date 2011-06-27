Used 2009 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 2009 was great rock2014 , 09/21/2014 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car new - actually right off the truck - in 2009 and owned it until fall 2016. For the first six years I drove 100 miles round trip to work each day, and sold it with 176,000 miles. It has needed nothing but routine maintenance - because I baby it, we're still on the original brakes. My wife and two daughters preferred traveling in this instead of our Ford Taurus - more roomy, especially in the back. Bottom line - especially if you're looking for what Edmunds calls a reliable "appliance" car, I've never had anything better than this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good on gas Dave , 10/26/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought vehicle new based on price and estimated mileage. So far, has been extremely reliable, comfortable for a small car and actually somewhat fun to drive. For a small car, it actually is quite large and has an underpowered engine. But that's where the fun comes in. Keeping the engine in the optimum rpm range for performance and economy is a game I play. If you really know how to drive a manual it's a kick. The biggest benefit of all is the gas mileage. I've kept track since new and I'm averaging over 35 mpg. That's combined driving not highway. The only negative thing I have to say about this car is that the air conditioning is not cold enough for my liking.

very happy jbull1930 , 12/24/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful bought this car used with around 32000 miles.i did a lot of research before purchasing and decided this was the best choice for me . i am thrilled with its performance. made a long road trip and the comfort level was the same as a full size car. gas mileage wasaround 28 miles per gallon . i love everything about this car.

Not for Montana driving Shelli Roufley , 01/08/2016 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have driven front wheel drive little cars in Mt. for almost 30 years, putting on at least 30,000 miles a year. This is the worst car I have ever driven in snow and ice. Regretting this purchase. :( Update: I have had this car a year, and it's falling apart. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value