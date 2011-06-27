Used 1996 Nissan Truck Consumer Reviews
Most Reliable Thing I have ever owned!
This truck was great to me I had fun driving it. I bought it in 2003 I had 2 Nissan pickups prior to buying this one I bought this for work it had 46,000 miles on it in 2003 from an Old couple(If your reading this thank you for selling me this great truck) it had no problems I did normal oil changes and other routine stuff to keep it in tip top shape and the only problem I had with it was when i had to get a Master air flow sensor about 5 months ago and it went back to running great as it always has it had about 139,000 miles on it I was planning on driving it to at least 300,000 miles like i did with my old one but my stupid son made me sell it 3 weeks ago. I Regret selling my truck.
Never buying another Nissan trk
My Nissan Pickup was good for about 100,000 miles then the manual transmission went out three times in a row. First the bearings in the transmission went out at 100,000 miles. Then the Synchronizer went bad six months later. I think that it was the mechanic's fault. He should have known to replace the synchronizer along with the bearings. After he got that fixed. The truck has never shifted the same. Later, 5th gear started coming out and eventually the transmission went out for the last time. My dad plans to fix it again the right way and sell it. He plans to buy a real truck this time, a Toyota. I think the transmission could have been my dad's fault for towing around our bass tracker boat.
Luv that Nissan Truck
Bought mine new. Has 108,000 miles. Nothing to complain about, just change the oil.
Tough little guy
Love the truck...Soooo dependable. I use it for construction...and use it hard...does not quit...I owned this truck for 5 yrs.....I change the oil every 9-10,000 miles(lol).....The only thing I ever replaced on the vehicle were tires....
Nicely reliable
I've had this truck more than 10 years/136,000 miles, and it's still reliable. Changed the transmission myself @ ~ 100,000 miles for < $800 - hauled too much gravel for the wimpy 4-cyl. No leaks, no other major problems. Replaced power steering belt, repacked front bearings, headliner is falling apart, other than that, mostly just regular maintenance (oil, brakes, plugs & wires, etc.). I'm always amazed at how well it does in the woods in 4WD (as long as I don't need too much power). Hopefully I'll get 200+ out of it.
