Used 1996 Nissan Truck for Sale Near Me

This truck was great to me I had fun driving it. I bought it in 2003 I had 2 Nissan pickups prior to buying this one I bought this for work it had 46,000 miles on it in 2003 from an Old couple(If your reading this thank you for selling me this great truck) it had no problems I did normal oil changes and other routine stuff to keep it in tip top shape and the only problem I had with it was when i had to get a Master air flow sensor about 5 months ago and it went back to running great as it always has it had about 139,000 miles on it I was planning on driving it to at least 300,000 miles like i did with my old one but my stupid son made me sell it 3 weeks ago. I Regret selling my truck.

