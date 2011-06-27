  1. Home
1996 Nissan Truck Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

While other makes play games with names, Nissan calls its compact truck exactly what it is: a Truck. Nothing fancy here, just good dollars-and-cents value and a down-to-business demeanor. A new two-wheel-drive SE edition rounds out the seven model lineup. XE Trucks continue to rank as one of the best values on the compact truck market.

Rear-wheel antilock braking is included on all models, but four-wheel ABS is not available. A newly standard airbag should improve the 1996 Truck's average crash test score for the driver. Pasengers still ride without airbag protection. Front suspensions contain torsion bar springs and a stabilizer, while back ends hold traditional leaf springs.

Option packages have been shuffled somewhat for 1996. Many items that were formerly optional on XE Trucks have been moved to the standard equipment list of the more plush SE model. XE Value Packages can be had in a variety of configurations; with or without chrome trim, air conditioning, or bodyside graphics.

Acceleration is acceptable with manual shift and the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The stronger 3.0-liter V6 has been dropped thanks to new emission regulations that it couldn't meet. The four is somewhat coarse, and the din easily finds its way inside the cab. Either five-speed manual shift or an electronically controlled automatic transmission is available. Five-speed 4x4s have a clutch interlock "cancel" control, letting you start off in first gear without pushing down the clutch--a feature that can keep the truck from rolling back down a slope.

Payload and towing capacities lag some compact-pickup rivals, and the lack of car-like qualities puts Nissan a step behind the leaders. Even so, these solid machines aren't lacking in temptations--especially when considering the starting price for the Standard model. Moving up to an SE King Cab boosts the ante considerably. Nissan's role in the small-truck race might change when an all-new Truck arrives, rumored for 1997.

1996 Highlights

No changes for the Truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Nissan Truck.

5(64%)
4(28%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
28 reviews
Most Reliable Thing I have ever owned!
M. Chech,06/22/2010
This truck was great to me I had fun driving it. I bought it in 2003 I had 2 Nissan pickups prior to buying this one I bought this for work it had 46,000 miles on it in 2003 from an Old couple(If your reading this thank you for selling me this great truck) it had no problems I did normal oil changes and other routine stuff to keep it in tip top shape and the only problem I had with it was when i had to get a Master air flow sensor about 5 months ago and it went back to running great as it always has it had about 139,000 miles on it I was planning on driving it to at least 300,000 miles like i did with my old one but my stupid son made me sell it 3 weeks ago. I Regret selling my truck.
Never buying another Nissan trk
Johngroober,12/29/2004
My Nissan Pickup was good for about 100,000 miles then the manual transmission went out three times in a row. First the bearings in the transmission went out at 100,000 miles. Then the Synchronizer went bad six months later. I think that it was the mechanic's fault. He should have known to replace the synchronizer along with the bearings. After he got that fixed. The truck has never shifted the same. Later, 5th gear started coming out and eventually the transmission went out for the last time. My dad plans to fix it again the right way and sell it. He plans to buy a real truck this time, a Toyota. I think the transmission could have been my dad's fault for towing around our bass tracker boat.
Luv that Nissan Truck
96 Nissan,03/01/2009
Bought mine new. Has 108,000 miles. Nothing to complain about, just change the oil.
Tough little guy
dave,09/29/2006
Love the truck...Soooo dependable. I use it for construction...and use it hard...does not quit...I owned this truck for 5 yrs.....I change the oil every 9-10,000 miles(lol).....The only thing I ever replaced on the vehicle were tires....
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
