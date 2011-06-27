1996 Nissan Truck Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
While other makes play games with names, Nissan calls its compact truck exactly what it is: a Truck. Nothing fancy here, just good dollars-and-cents value and a down-to-business demeanor. A new two-wheel-drive SE edition rounds out the seven model lineup. XE Trucks continue to rank as one of the best values on the compact truck market.
Rear-wheel antilock braking is included on all models, but four-wheel ABS is not available. A newly standard airbag should improve the 1996 Truck's average crash test score for the driver. Pasengers still ride without airbag protection. Front suspensions contain torsion bar springs and a stabilizer, while back ends hold traditional leaf springs.
Option packages have been shuffled somewhat for 1996. Many items that were formerly optional on XE Trucks have been moved to the standard equipment list of the more plush SE model. XE Value Packages can be had in a variety of configurations; with or without chrome trim, air conditioning, or bodyside graphics.
Acceleration is acceptable with manual shift and the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. The stronger 3.0-liter V6 has been dropped thanks to new emission regulations that it couldn't meet. The four is somewhat coarse, and the din easily finds its way inside the cab. Either five-speed manual shift or an electronically controlled automatic transmission is available. Five-speed 4x4s have a clutch interlock "cancel" control, letting you start off in first gear without pushing down the clutch--a feature that can keep the truck from rolling back down a slope.
Payload and towing capacities lag some compact-pickup rivals, and the lack of car-like qualities puts Nissan a step behind the leaders. Even so, these solid machines aren't lacking in temptations--especially when considering the starting price for the Standard model. Moving up to an SE King Cab boosts the ante considerably. Nissan's role in the small-truck race might change when an all-new Truck arrives, rumored for 1997.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Nissan Truck.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Truck
Related Used 1996 Nissan Truck info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019