Used 1995 Nissan Truck Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
FANTASTIC TRUCK
I purchased this truck from the second owner with 151K miles. I have driven it to 168k and had absolutely no problems with it. Installed bucket seats from a 95 Pathfinder ... recovered the headliner and installed 16" aluminum wheels and it looks like new. AC is original and will freeze you out. Engine runs smooth and quiet - especially for a 4 cyl. - and has never let me down. Small oil leak was fixed with a new valve cover gasket. This is a Colorado truck, so no rusty frame issues. If you can find one - but it. You won't be disappointed.
Best car I've ever owned!
My dad bought the 95 Nissan truck for $10,500 in 1996 when I was 16 years old. In 2006 he gave it to me, and now at 34 years old, I still drive it everyday as my primary vehicle to and from work. Currently it has 180,000 miles on it and is showing no signs of slowing down. Besides routine maintenance and replacements, in almost 10 years I've only replaced the starter and power steering pump. Everything still works, including the tape deck, A/C, heater, speakers. I wax her twice a year and the paint has held its own with no signs of rust. Blue Book estimates this car is only worth about $1,500. To me, I know I can get several more years out of her. My son is five, and I'm thinking I might be able to give it to him when he turns 16. If you can find one, buy it!
An awesome truck
We got this truck in '97 when it was revoked from the previous owner because he couldn't pay the payments. We have 287,000 miles on it currently and have never really had any problems on it besides a transmission going out(Due to lack of replacing fluids). It has gone all over North Carolina, and to the Beach. It is currently in poor condition due to being mistreated for so many years It is going to be fixed right back up with a new paint job, tires and some other thingss LOVE THIS TRUCK
Best Truck Ever Made
This little truck is the best ever made in terms of reliability...beats the famed Toyotas. I bought mine new and have had is ever since. I have 152K on it with no repairs as of yet except brakes, battery etc... I get offers weekly for it as I feel it's true value is about 5K now even thought KBB says about $1,500. You can not buy one for less than 3-5K. I will probably keep it forever as it is a rare item--something made well at a good price. They should make vehicles like this again....simple and basic.
Great Truck
Bought this right out of college. great 4x4. Fun to drive. Reliable, had to redo the valves at 95k, engine runs even better now. No major problems, A/C still blows cold. Could have used more HP. The 4x4 wieght was a bit much for the 2.4L that comes in this thing. Solid quality interior(basic) and solid build. Uncomfortable on long hauls but that comes with the bench seats. Handled rock trails in Co. with no problem when I was up there. Love this truck.
