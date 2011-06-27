Used 2011 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck for the price smoothnuke , 07/21/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this truck a little over 3 years ago now and overall it has exceeded my expectations in all aspects. I bought the Pro4x brand new for $28,400 just $400 more than the SV model and I am glad I did. I have used every feature on the vehicle and have had no problems. As of now I do not tow anything regularly, I have towed up to 9000 lbs without any problems at all. I have never gotten stuck in snow/mud and I have definitely put it to the test. The locking rear in 4 low will go through anything. I have put this truck up against many other comparable models and it has out performed time and time again. Report Abuse

Back again with another Titan peachydad , 12/06/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Owned a 2004 Titan (first year), and never regretted my decision. It was dependable, and Nissan fixed the warped brake rotors right away, and the truck ran like a champ for 6 years until getting rammed by another driver. I feel this truck is underappreciated and think it's a solid contender and has become a bargain. You ought to consider this truck if you need a large general purpose pickup. My 2011 silver one feels familiar, has tons of mass and power, and still roars with its exhaust, but is solid, comfortable, and big enough for anybody.

Great truck pianotunertech , 02/12/2011 27 of 46 people found this review helpful For a 5.6 the truck pretty muscly. Good acceleration. The drivetrain/ride is pretty smooth like all Nissans tend to be, a level of civilized smoothness. I like the fold up seats in the crew cab back, which by the way are far more comfortable than Ford's and others. I tended to put tools and groceries inside the cab with the seats folded up. I like the looks of the truck too. Toyota had a great thing with the Tundra before it went panda looking, I think the Chevy Silverado has it in the good looks department but the Titan looks aggressive and cool. I think the Titan bed is a little cheap though--seems plastic liner covers places where there isn't sheet metal underneath which I didn't lik

poor quality rubrman , 05/16/2011 5 of 18 people found this review helpful After many trips to the dealer for a/c defrost repairs still not fixed. Sun roof works on and off would not recommend buy this truck way to many problems.To many to list