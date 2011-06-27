Used 2007 Nissan Titan Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1414
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/476.0 mi.336.0/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.28.0 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.45.6 ft.
Valves3232
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesno
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyesno
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room65.1 in.65.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
captains chairs front seatsyesyes
fold flat passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room60.5 in.60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
Measurements
Front track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Curb weight5143 lbs.4905 lbs.
Gross weight6607 lbs.6422 lbs.
Angle of approach29.6 degrees29.3 degrees
Maximum payload1464 lbs.1517 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees26.6 degrees
Length224.2 in.224.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.9.7 in.
Height75.1 in.75.0 in.
Wheel base139.8 in.139.8 in.
Width78.8 in.78.8 in.
Rear track67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy
  • Smoke
  • Red Alert
  • Red Brawn
  • Majestic Blue
  • Deep Water
  • Granite
  • Radiant Silver
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Steel, leather
  • Steel, cloth
  • Graphite/Titanium, leather
  • Graphite/Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R18 tiresyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Null tiresyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
