Used 2004 Nissan Titan King Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Titan
5(79%)4(14%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
219 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Truck!

doczachary, 04/25/2011
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I puchased my 2004 Nissan Titan with less than 50 miles on it and I currenly have over 120K. There has been 2 recalls (brake shudder and wiring harness) and both were done quickly and efficiently. I have read where people wanted better gas mileage but you don't buy a heavy truck with a powerful 5.6L V8 engine and then complain about the mileage. I have towed 10K, loaded the bed to the point where it couldn't take anymore and everything worked as expected. I have replaced the rear axle seals and bearing with better than factory. Used only synthetic oils since 2nd change. It just keeps running. Never a hiccup or an issue. Been a great truck and I plan to keep it until it dies!

Report Abuse

2004 Titan

mabatista, 02/05/2012
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I use this truck to Tow almost daily (about 4-5000lb trailer). Great tow vehicle. Mileage is about 10 towing. About 12 around town. I once got about 14-15 on the interstate and was thrilled! This thing eats brakes. Fronts every 25k, rears every 40k. Trim pieces are cheap, but the engine/trans has benn reliable. I would buy it again. (I would get 4wd though)

Report Abuse

Great Truck.

Brian Gay, 03/13/2015
4dr King Cab SE 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
25 of 27 people found this review helpful

I bought this used in November 14 for a decent deal. It only had 84K on it. It now has 88k and I feel confident all of the "First Gen" issues have been worked out (headers, rear axle vent fix, recalls, ect) Given the age I will need to change out some front bushing and shocks but other than that, it has been GREAT to have in the snowiest winter I've ever seen here in N.E. Wash it on dry days will keep it most of the rust at bay. Gas mileage is as expected for a 4x4, 12 city, 14-16 HWY.

Report Abuse

Perfect Truck For The Road Or For Towing

Michael Carlson, 01/27/2016
4dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (5.6L 8cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Haven't had this truck long but it's great on 300 hp performance with 370ft/lb torque. 32valve 8 cyl. 5 speed auto. 5.6L SE model. I've Towed 6,500lbs and had no issue in power loss. Would have probably maxed it at 9,000 lbs. The only issue is if you don't have 4x4 don't expect to get the best out of this truck. Great truck for casual driving, long rides, work truck, or hauling your RV. Gets the job done right!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Super Big Truck

stanley e. brown, 11/12/2005
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

The workmanship and quality of my 2004 Titan pickup is superb. It is by far the best truck that I have owned. I have owned 20 trucks so far in my life and I am 73 years old. I drive it up the mountain to our cabin every week end and it performs very well up and down. My mileage is nearly 16 miles per gallon in the city. That is using the air and regular gas. The performance on the Hiway is excellent and get nearly 23 mpg, traveling 70-75 mph using the AC. It has a very comfortable ride, even on long trips. Plenty of storage room for luggage and supplies when we go up to our cabin in the mtns. (7000 feet) Good performance in the cool weather, even when there is snow on the road.

Report Abuse
