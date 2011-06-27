2020 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

M. Starks , 06/28/2020 SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We picked ours up yesterday and put 140 miles on it. Has a lot of nice features for the money. Handles very well, better than I thought it would. The engine pulls along pretty good for 149 horsepower. The seats are comfortable but, you may be limited to fitting in them if you are a little wide do to the side bolsters. Everything is right at your finger tips but, the car can be a little tough in spots to see out of. I would recommend getting one with the around view 360 for parking since you cannot tell where the front end is at. The car is low so you may damage it if you are not careful. The car is quiet and smooth to a point. The only drawback is like with most Nissan vehicles is the road noise from the tires on some highways. You would think they would add more sound deadning material in the floorboards. The trunk is bigger than expected also. The gas mileage is promising since it was already getting 34 miles to a gallon in all around driving. Since the car is not broken in yet I cannot use the cruise control. We will take it on a long trip this weekend to really test it. We are pleased with this Sentra it is a good car with a lot to like especially for the money if you can find one.