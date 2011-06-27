  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. 2020 Nissan Sentra
  5. Consumer Reviews

2020 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Sentra
5(72%)4(14%)3(0%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale
MSRP Starting at
$19,310
Save as much as $2,157
Select your model:
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 Sentra, the best yet in its class

D.Winters, 04/27/2020
SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I traded a late model honda civic, for the new sentra, i found after two months owning it, that it handles better is much quieter on the highway, has a much more updated saftey package that is standard on all trim levels A step ahead of my Civic.

Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

MUST YOU CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

Jstyles, 06/11/2020
SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

You will love the overall appearance, handling, and safety tech. But the sluggish CVT ruins everything. Nissan continue to lack on power and droning. The 149hp does nothing compared to other competition. This is my 4th Nissan Sentra and my favorite was the 2005 Model SER. It was just a great car 175hp. I had a 2019 Sentra with 124hp which was a complete joke. And now this 2020 model is just a joke, this is my last hoorah.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car better than my 2011 Sentra.

M. Starks, 06/28/2020
SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

We picked ours up yesterday and put 140 miles on it. Has a lot of nice features for the money. Handles very well, better than I thought it would. The engine pulls along pretty good for 149 horsepower. The seats are comfortable but, you may be limited to fitting in them if you are a little wide do to the side bolsters. Everything is right at your finger tips but, the car can be a little tough in spots to see out of. I would recommend getting one with the around view 360 for parking since you cannot tell where the front end is at. The car is low so you may damage it if you are not careful. The car is quiet and smooth to a point. The only drawback is like with most Nissan vehicles is the road noise from the tires on some highways. You would think they would add more sound deadning material in the floorboards. The trunk is bigger than expected also. The gas mileage is promising since it was already getting 34 miles to a gallon in all around driving. Since the car is not broken in yet I cannot use the cruise control. We will take it on a long trip this weekend to really test it. We are pleased with this Sentra it is a good car with a lot to like especially for the money if you can find one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Sentra®
Build & PriceNissanUSA.com

Wonderful car.

Wonderful car., 07/31/2020
SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Nice ride and quiet cabin. Beautiful dashboard and instrument cluster at night. Sound system is stunning and the wind noise in the highway at 80 mph. Is Barely noticeable. I love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

super quality price

Florian , 08/16/2020
SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

precise steering, careful damping, excellent road holding. sharply evolving interior finish elegant exterior curves. voluntary and economic engine. driving is dynamic and pleasant. we see Nissan's research progress

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sentras for sale

Related 2020 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars