2020 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
2020 Sentra, the best yet in its class
I traded a late model honda civic, for the new sentra, i found after two months owning it, that it handles better is much quieter on the highway, has a much more updated saftey package that is standard on all trim levels A step ahead of my Civic.
MUST YOU CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE
You will love the overall appearance, handling, and safety tech. But the sluggish CVT ruins everything. Nissan continue to lack on power and droning. The 149hp does nothing compared to other competition. This is my 4th Nissan Sentra and my favorite was the 2005 Model SER. It was just a great car 175hp. I had a 2019 Sentra with 124hp which was a complete joke. And now this 2020 model is just a joke, this is my last hoorah.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great car better than my 2011 Sentra.
We picked ours up yesterday and put 140 miles on it. Has a lot of nice features for the money. Handles very well, better than I thought it would. The engine pulls along pretty good for 149 horsepower. The seats are comfortable but, you may be limited to fitting in them if you are a little wide do to the side bolsters. Everything is right at your finger tips but, the car can be a little tough in spots to see out of. I would recommend getting one with the around view 360 for parking since you cannot tell where the front end is at. The car is low so you may damage it if you are not careful. The car is quiet and smooth to a point. The only drawback is like with most Nissan vehicles is the road noise from the tires on some highways. You would think they would add more sound deadning material in the floorboards. The trunk is bigger than expected also. The gas mileage is promising since it was already getting 34 miles to a gallon in all around driving. Since the car is not broken in yet I cannot use the cruise control. We will take it on a long trip this weekend to really test it. We are pleased with this Sentra it is a good car with a lot to like especially for the money if you can find one.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wonderful car.
Nice ride and quiet cabin. Beautiful dashboard and instrument cluster at night. Sound system is stunning and the wind noise in the highway at 80 mph. Is Barely noticeable. I love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
super quality price
precise steering, careful damping, excellent road holding. sharply evolving interior finish elegant exterior curves. voluntary and economic engine. driving is dynamic and pleasant. we see Nissan's research progress
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
