Used 2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO Consumer Reviews
Not so beautiful beauty
I love the exterior and interior of my 2017 Nissan but I am extremely unhappy about the way it drives. All of the technical bells and whistles work fine but the engine is VERY LOUD. It gets even louder when you try to accelerate . Acceleration is slow so you have to wait until all cars near and far have gone by to change lanes because it moves very slow and the gas peddle seams as though it is pulling back when you try to press the peddle down harder. Cars constantly ride up on the back of me while I'm waiting for it to finally speed up It's been to the shop 3 times since I purchased it but the mechanics can't find anything wrong with it. I've only had it for 4 months and I can't wait to trade it in for something more dependable. Very frustrating.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Not a SI..but it works!
If you put it in sport mode with traction off, it performs.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
