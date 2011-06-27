  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra FE+ S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Sentra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
Electronics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sill Plate Protectoryes
Carpeted Floor Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Hide-A-Way Trunk Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Exterior Options
Fog Lights w/Auto Headlightsyes
Splash Guards Body Colored (4 Piece)yes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2858 lbs.
Gross weight3823 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.4 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload965 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Fresh Powder
Interior Colors
  • Marble Gray, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
