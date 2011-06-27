Used 2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V Consumer Reviews

This car has an engine malfunction which is apparent once car warms up. I bought my car new, and this malfunction started once it had 2,000 miles on it. This causes a car that claims to get 29 mpg on the highway, to get 23 mpg highway. This 200 hp car feels closer to 120 hp when the engine is acting up. The dealership and Nissan engineers are saying that it is a characteristic of the car, and thus far have not made a recall. This affects 2007+ sentra spec v's. I would not have bought this car had I had access to the above information prior to my purchase. Please speak with someone who has this car prior to purchase!

Chase , 09/27/2017 SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)

I bought this car from a car and kind of regretted it the dude that sold it to me had it all messed up. Starting off Radio and speaker system. I had 2 speakers missing from the front car, Radio connections for usb and aux were totaled, completely unusable. Around 1500 in repairs under the hood including engine mount struts. I will say the amp was still working real good powering the subs but later removed the rear speaker setup in favor of 3 way 6x9. I took a look to try and upgrade the exhaust system to borla and noticed a very big difference in power. The issue that the other se-r spec v owner was talking about power, I learned that rear part of the exhaust system did not have a gasket for the exhaust and likely was causing backpressure and making him lose power. I was having that issue as well and nearly got rid of the entire issue, there is a small sign of it still there. The engine. Boy that thing is quick for a 4 cylinder i've ran the thing near redline a couple of times and i never get sick of the torque that it pumps out once it gets going. But i will say my dad's 2006 v6 mustang seems to get better gas mileage out of my car and i drive mixed between city and highway and normally get 24 to 25 MPG on the premium gas. Now for the interior. Hard annoying plastic. I will say it looks alright with the way it's setup but the plastic part turns me off. The seats are nice and relatively comfortable. The seats themselves look pretty nice and sporty. The body style kind of turns me off, but with the small things here and there it certainly helps to get the car looking much better. The car itself is fairly spacious and roomy. I am 5'11" and i still have around 3-4 inches when sitting straight up. It had plenty of cargo but the seats do not roll down so you could ding it there. But the glove box is like a suitcase, So Roomy! Overall i enjoy the car more than i don't like it and it has a lot of potential. But, like every car you can't have it all.