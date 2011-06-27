  1. Home
Used 1993 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

THE ABSOLUTE BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED

Michelle, 04/18/2018
XE 4dr Sedan
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is like my right arm, not a separate entity... my '93 Nissan Sentra XE is literally my true love. An antique this year, 5-speed manual, has 272,765 miles on it, has never been wreaked, and I've been driving it off & on for almost 20 years(bought it from my mom 3 years ago) I've never even gotten a ticket in it! I'd recommend this car to anyone & everyone! I LOVE U NISSAN!!!!!

The best car ever!!

crystaaall, 11/03/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love my Sentra! I bought it with 90,000 miles and I am up to 198,000 with no problems. I have had people try to buy it from me but I refuse, I will keep it until it dies. It has been the most reliable, low maintenance car I have ever owned. I would buy another one in a heartbeat!

Gonna Drive it 'til it dies!

Coach , 04/03/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought my Sentra brand new in '93 for about $8,000! Aside from the poor paint job (started wearing away around 5 years into it), I love my car! We're fixin' to celebrate our 10 year anniversary next year, and although I really want one of them new Frontiers, I think I'll drive this one until she dies!!!

Good car except for electrical system

PeteJ, 05/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

With over 100,000 miles on it, I have had relatively few problems with the car. Every problem that I do have, however, has been electrical. The electric odometer sensor went bad, then the blower switches, now the left headlight intermitantly works or doesn't (there's a short - I have to jiggle it to get it back on - a real pain). But for the mileage I certainly can't complain too much. Overall it is a good economical car, if not boring.

I am going to have her framed!

Baby Sen Owner, 05/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been with me coast to coast on a number of occasions. It is by far the most reliable car I have ever driven. To date it has 190K and I plan on holding on for at least $200K if not longer. Not only is it reliable, but strong. I was in a pretty heafty accident w/ the car (head on into a guard rail during rain) and she is still keeping on. No repairs - besides an air bag (Side Note: do not thy this stunt at home). Thanks Nissan!

Research Similar Vehicles