Used 1993 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
THE ABSOLUTE BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED
This car is like my right arm, not a separate entity... my '93 Nissan Sentra XE is literally my true love. An antique this year, 5-speed manual, has 272,765 miles on it, has never been wreaked, and I've been driving it off & on for almost 20 years(bought it from my mom 3 years ago) I've never even gotten a ticket in it! I'd recommend this car to anyone & everyone! I LOVE U NISSAN!!!!!
The best car ever!!
I absolutely love my Sentra! I bought it with 90,000 miles and I am up to 198,000 with no problems. I have had people try to buy it from me but I refuse, I will keep it until it dies. It has been the most reliable, low maintenance car I have ever owned. I would buy another one in a heartbeat!
Gonna Drive it 'til it dies!
Bought my Sentra brand new in '93 for about $8,000! Aside from the poor paint job (started wearing away around 5 years into it), I love my car! We're fixin' to celebrate our 10 year anniversary next year, and although I really want one of them new Frontiers, I think I'll drive this one until she dies!!!
Good car except for electrical system
With over 100,000 miles on it, I have had relatively few problems with the car. Every problem that I do have, however, has been electrical. The electric odometer sensor went bad, then the blower switches, now the left headlight intermitantly works or doesn't (there's a short - I have to jiggle it to get it back on - a real pain). But for the mileage I certainly can't complain too much. Overall it is a good economical car, if not boring.
I am going to have her framed!
This car has been with me coast to coast on a number of occasions. It is by far the most reliable car I have ever driven. To date it has 190K and I plan on holding on for at least $200K if not longer. Not only is it reliable, but strong. I was in a pretty heafty accident w/ the car (head on into a guard rail during rain) and she is still keeping on. No repairs - besides an air bag (Side Note: do not thy this stunt at home). Thanks Nissan!
