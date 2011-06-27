Used 1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R Consumer Reviews
1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R
This car is fun to drive. Light weight, sharp handling, high revving. This car is the perfect sleeper. Revving the motor to 7,500 revs sounds and feels good. The SR20DE motor doesn't dissapoint. You get great gas mileage on it, too.
SE-R
Bought the can new in 1992. It was the cat's meow in it's day. It still have the car with only 98K miles on it. I spent a lot of time over seas. The only problems I have had were with the brakes that seem to have a course sound when applied. The seal around the tail lights leak and I can't seem to fix it. There is also a leak around the sun roof and wind shield or fire wall. Can't seem to find the source of any of the leaks. I can't let go of it though. Love?
Genre definition of its generation
My SE-R has been flogged on road course lapping days, autocrosses, and everything in between with no complaint. The plain sedan shape is low on the radar, but it's high on utility. Real duality - the car has a high-strung nature that's easy to indulge. Brisk driving on backroads is a delight. A shame that clean examples are getting harder to find.
the SERious sentra!
This car is an amazing little machine. I bought mine used with 184,000 miles on it...and it runs like brand new! The SR20 is an incredibly durable engine. It handles very well(good for crowded parking lots) and can blow the doors off almost anything stock(good for merging on the highway). Its a sleeper, so its invisible to cops, and its got nissan quality. with 184,000 miles on it i've had the following mechanical failures. - - - as you can see, its a very tough car. Its hard to keep the wheels stuck to the street in acceleration(love that engine) and it shifts smooth as butter. and the rev-limiter is great, kept me from blowing my engine once.
sentra se-r
awsome car fun to drive rewarding to the inexperienced driver good gas mileage good build quality.
