Close

Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 27465 miles below market average!Deep Blue Pearl 2019 Nissan Sentra SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V29/37 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 167 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle HistoryCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB7AP6KY446085

Stock: NT446085

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-26-2020