Used 1991 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing little car that sets the bar

kscommuter, 09/18/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my '91 Sentra brand new and had it serviced according to schedule by Nissan for all major service milestones and was very regular with changing the oil and doing any type of maintenance. I kept the car 16 years before selling it and going with a new 2007 Maxima. I had 265,000 miles on the Sentra and it ran great when I sold it; nothing was wrong with it other than the trunk seal allowed rainwater to get into the trunk. Over it's life with me it had one clutch job at 140k miles, routine brake jobs & other minor maintenance but never let me down. When new it would get 40+ mpg on the highway and when older would still get over get 30 mpg. It was very, very easy on the pocket book!

Can you ask for more?

NLB, 01/03/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My plain Jane Sentra is comfortable, fun to drive, always starts, gets good mileage, and is inexpensive to maintain. It has over 194,000 miles on it and has NEVER let me down. Talk about a car that "takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin'--this one can't be beat!

Best Mileage, Reliability

Terry, 09/20/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Owned the vehicle since '91. Always performed required regular maint. Only replaced two fuel injectors, starter, fuel pump, belts, hoses. Nothing out of the ordinary and still get 30 mpg overall. Great job Nissan...

Problem Tranny, No UV Protection

William Terrace, 06/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Trasmission will stick in third gear (not good when going 90 km/h on highway) when you floor it. You need to be gentle and let the car shift for you. Very Inconvenint for the speedy driver. Also car was not given UV protection so clearcoat is peeling away. Makes car look like crap

very reliable

meedles, 10/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the 1991 car used in 1996. It's been very reliable, no major repairs, and great fuel economy. I did have to have the CV boots replaced a couple of times. It's 2002 now, and it's still purring beautifully. This is a car that's very economical: low insurance, low gasoline usage, few repairs.

