2022 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews
Not sure about this Rouge
My 2022 Rouge SL now has 3600 miles, far from as advertised IMHO. The Bad - 1. 19 inch wheels are not a fit for this vehicle, IMHO - I feel every single bump in the road, with heavy road noise (far from quite). 2. What’s with visibility-limiting shark-fins in front? 3. Gas tank cap, what cap, no security here, and no locking glove-box. 4. I’m lucky to get 400 mile range on highway, and city driving…I’ve made way too many trips to gas station, small fuel tank with short driving range, and don’t even think of hauling anything heavy (like lots of groceries) - IMHO, I feel the lethargic performance. Why not offer a 2.0 turbo with larger fuel tank and highly improved Bose system (see next comment) 5. Bose system is barely par, IMHO. I’m a Classic Rock listener, and no matter how many adjustments that I make, the clear and crisp sound just isn’t there, as advertised on Nissan web site - I hear a lingering percussion/base sound in center area, which takes away from sound experience for a Bose system, IMHO. I feel that there needs to be two to three speakers added, and a better calibration of the amplifier to improve the sound, IMHO, the sound in my 2010 Sentra SL sounds crisper and better, and it isn’t a Bose system. 6. Shifter is wimpy, IMHO - get a regular shifter back in there. The Good - 1. Handles and corners well. 2. Nice NAV, analog instrumentation, safety features (would be nice to include rain-sensitive wipers and self-parking, and need more AWD availability in Southern US). 3. Power is OK if only you and no other articles in the vehicle, IMHO. 4. Sunroof nice but wimpy interior sliding cover - if hail breaks through glass while driving, not good - cheap IMHO. 5. Looks sporty in red. Based on comparison between pros and cons, I cannot recommend this vehicle.
