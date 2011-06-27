Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews

So far, so good Steve , 04/03/2016 SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 118 of 119 people found this review helpful The Rogue was originally on my short list back in October 2014. Back then, I ended up buying a 2015 Mazda CX5 Grand Touring. Fast forward to March 2016, I regretted it. My transmission died and needed to be completely replaced after just 24,000 miles. I decided I wanted to get out of the Mazda at that time. So, I looked at the Rogue again. So, a lot of the pros will also mention things that I already like a lot better than the CX5 for those who are also considering that one over the Rogue. Pros: -The entertainment system is much faster than the Mazda. My iPhone 6 paired with the Nissan very quickly and downloaded my address book in about 5 seconds. The Mazda always had delays with the entertainment system whether it was Bluetooth to switching from FM radio to XM radio. I don't know why but it was just slow. -It's very comfortable -For those who like moonroofs, I upgraded to the SL Premium Package which included the panoramic moonroof and it's amazing how much natural light gets into the vehicle now. If you have kids, my kids seem to love it since the moonroof extends over their seats. -The rear seats can be slid forwards and backwards adding extra cargo room in the back. -The LED headlights seem to illuminate the road better than the Mazda's LED headlights did. -Both the Mazda CX5 Grand Touring and the Rogue SL have Bose speakers. The Bose speakers seem significantly better in the Rogue than in the CX5. Cons: -An all weather cargo trunk tray is not available. They don't make one because the trunk can technically have shelves (You can lift up the floor coverings to uncover additional cargo space that goes about 6-10" down extending the entire area of the trunk). This is also obviously a pro as well because it adds extra functionality but I also like to have an all weather cargo tray when I go to get garbage such as mulch to put in the back. -The blind spot warning system is nice but I find that the volume is low and apparently there is no way to adjust it. The one thing I liked about the Mazda better was the blind spot warning system because the volume was both louder and the indicator itself was in the side mirror making it more easily visible. In the Rogue, the indicator light is inside the vehicle near the side mirrors where there is usually a speaker in many cars. All in all, I think there is a better value in the Rogue and I'm happy with it although from what I understand, there have been minor changes to the 2016 CX5 versus the 2015 CX5 that I had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Rogue - 1 year update RogueDriver , 07/15/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 201 of 204 people found this review helpful I have owned my Rogue approx 12 months and have 13,500 miles on it. This includes two extended highway trips. Vehicle is doing great. No troubles at all. I do routine 3,500 mile oil changes (recommended in our hot Florida weather) and rotate tires and nothing else has been needed. Drives great, smooth as can be, getting 26 mpg in town and 34 hwy. Very comfortable on 15 hour all highway drives moving kids to college. Extremely comfortable front seats which is key for me since I have a bad back from an accident. The Rogue is not the sexiest vehicle in the world, but in my view is an extremely comfortable, solid and dependable vehicle that does everything I, as an average driver, need in a vehicle. I am not going to win any drag races in it, and I am sure that the folks at Car and Driver or Motor Trend don't like it, but for going to work and back, hauling the occasional bags of mulch from Home Depot, or driving the kids to college with all their junk it works tremendously fine. Would purchase again without question. I am a guys who reads all of the professional car/suv reviews, and my experience with my Rogue is much more positive than what the reviewers say about the vehicle. I am high 50's male with a bad back from an accident and went looking for a "right height" vehicle since I have trouble crouching down to get into many sedans or hopping up into most SUVs. After sitting in a significant number of vehicles I found the Rogue fit the bill perfectly. Height is just right for me to slide into, and the seats are extremely comfortable (I didn't believe the Nissan propaganda about zero gravity design seats until I sat in them). And in spite of the professional reviewers who say that the Rogue drives poorly, I love it. Recognize that I use my Rogue for what I think a typical driver would use it for. I drive a few miles each day back and forth to work, go around town on errands, and will hop onto the interstate occasionally to go visit someone. I am not looking for a street racing machine and I don't care if it doesn't corner at high g-rates. Just typical average everyday driving. And in this the Rogue does wonderfully. Plenty of pickup, and no - I don't get a horrendous "drone" from the engine/transmission since I am not trying to drag race down the street or into interstate on ramps. Accelerates just fine. Smooth and comfortable ride - maybe not to the standards of a 1980's Buick - but what SUV does? Much smoother and more comfortable than the BMW and Mercedes SUVs that my friends drive for name recognition. Lots of room inside. Carries plenty in rear. A/C works great which is key here in Florida. Handles my daily grind just fine. Are there things that I don't like - sure. Nissan's bluetooth connectivity is somewhat behind others - my iphone connects perfectly to the other 3 cars in my family (Toyota, BMW and Hyundai) but even the dealer can't figure out why the Rogue won't pull in my full address book for all voice recognition calls. Gas mileage a bit lower than advertised. But bottom line is that the Rogue handles my daily driving needs admirably well - and at a great cost (dealer hugely discounted off list price). Highly recommend the vehicle for anyone looking for comfortable, normal transportation. I will continue to read the professional car reviews, but now I recognize that their specific vehicle criticisms may not apply to a typical driver like myself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Second Rogue Jaksie B. , 07/14/2016 SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I had 2009 Rogue before it got hit for the 2nd time and it was totalled. Decided to get 2016 Rogue and I love it! The whole exterior and interior are completely upgraded from 2009. The 2016 feels very comfortable, just like 2009, maybe better! Wish the road noise was better (same as 2009). Not sure if this is right, but it feels like the 2009 Rogue's acceleration was better than 2016! Yes, I remember it is a 4-cylinder, but my 2009 was awesome and felt so good when I hit the gas pedal. It feels like there's a lot more resistant on 2016 when I hit the gas pedal. Other than that, I LOVE all the safety features that 2016 has. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Rogue Midnight Pine

Monarch Orange

Gun Metallic

Magnetic Black Pearl

Pearl White

Scarlet Ember

Caspian Blue Metallic

Glacier White

Brilliant Silver Metallic BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

My Rogue Rocks! Mark G. , 11/25/2015 SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 228 of 241 people found this review helpful First off let me say that I did a lot of research into this class of vehicle and wasn't actually in the market for new SUV. However, our 2005 Honda CRV was written off as "Totaled" after being rear ended so hard we were pushed into the car in front of us. Thankfully I had done all my homework. I and my wife test drove three SUV's. The 2015 Honda CR-V, 2015 Mazda CX-5, and of course the Rogue SL. I won't go into all the pros and cons of each vehicle suffice to say that all three of them are wonderful cars and you're not going to go be disappointed with any of them but if interior comfort, competent handling, and a smooth ride are of the utmost importance to you then the Rogue is head and shoulders above the other two vehicles, especially the Honda CRV. The Honda had the least desirable interior and control scheme. And while I'm not a professional reviewer or driver the comments about the "uninspired driving experience" or "lackluster handling" are completely unjustified. I live in rural Georgia and my daily commute is all over twisty, curvy roads and this car just eats the road up. The car has a nice dynamic suspension which may insulate the driver a little bit from the "road feel" but frankly getting used to to pampered by my Rogue's suspension was not too hard to take.. It handles precisely and responsively. Many people aren't that crazy about the CVT transmission (continuously variable transmission (CVT) -also known as a single-speed transmission) transmissions because of their responsiveness and on that score I understand the tepid reviews but that's across the board with all the manufacturers although I felt that the Honda, with the addition of 10 extra HP, was a bit more crisp in it's responsiveness. In my opinion the reviews, while attempting to be precise & impartial, are misleading. This car has excellent acceleration for all your day to day driving needs. I find it's acceleration to be smooth and consistent. I have absolutely no qualms whatsoever recommending this car. I am so happy we did not pay extra to go with the Honda CRV Touring model and this from a dealership we had been going to for years. I've owned Nissan vehicles before and was extremely pleased with both of them. Update: (May 26, 2016) - So after nearly 7000 miles of driving and a little more than six months of ownership my opinion of this car is still "two thumbs way up"! We recently completed a drive to Asheville, NC from Atlanta, GA over some very hilly and very curvy roads and this car performed beautifully. It's so comfortable to ride and just a joy to drive. Also I recommend a "Mostly Music" subscription to XM-Sirius radio. Being able to sit and cruise along to non-stop, commercial free music while driving in the mountains made the trip even more enjoyable. To date I've hauled mulch, a lawnmower, and various assorted pieces of furniture in my car and I have to say that this car fits the bill nicely when I need the cargo space. Like I've said before the interior is by far and away superior to any of the competitors out there. As a side note the NavTec navigation system is excellent. It could be a little more intuitive with it's menu layout but overall it's extremely easy to use and perfectly integrated into the vehicle's control scheme. My mileage is lower than expected but not by much. Even though t's bigger than my 2005 CRV and a little heavier it gets much better gas mileage than that and this is an AWD car. 25.1 is my average for mostly my day to day driving with the best mileage at 30.8. I tend to do 30 - 32 highway pretty consistently. Update: (November 28, 2016) Now that I have almost 15K miles on my Rogue SL-AWD I can say without qualification that this car is an exceptional value. Mileage is exactly what I expected about 25.5 in the City, and 32 Highway which for an AWD vehicle is excellent. I couldn't be happier. One small, and rather humorous side note, when I got a low pressure warning on one tire the other day, I got the customary in cabin warning and moments later a text from my Nissan Connect service telling me I had a low pressure....lol...my wife, who's also on my Nissan account got the same text so she turns around and sends me another text and calls me that my tire pressure it low...Long story short it cracked me up that the "world" was so alerted to my tire pressure "event"...lol Look this is a great car. It rides smoothly and handles beautifully. Don't believe the reviews about it being a rather "uninspired" driving experience this car is super comfortable and and absolute pleasure to drive. Update (May 30, 2017). I love my car! I have absolutely no complaints about my vehicle. The mileage, which was always excellent, is even better. Highway miles - steady state at 75MPH - gets me 36.9 at a walk. Comfortable and extremely efficient. I've upgraded the NAV system with new maps and beyond my regularly scheduled maintenance I've had no issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse