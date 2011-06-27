Used 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV Consumer Reviews
Rogue Scholar
I bought a used Rogue. I zeroed in on it for a few reasons. First, I had a budget and a reliable used car is what I was looking for. The Rogue was a vehicle that I researched a few years ago. I like its versatility as an SUV. I like that it is not too big, not too small, cute looking, handles like a car, there are a few minor vibrations at higher speeds, but all in all a great deal for the vehicle. It was in terrific shape, brand new tires brand new front brakes and 7/10 on the rear brakes with the exception of some scratches that came off with your typical scratch remover and one ding with minor rust that I have a $500 quote to repair (needs body work) and I am planning on keeping it for its second 100K miles. My son uses it to go to work when home from college, but I'm finding that I'm using it when he's not home to do 70 mile round trip commutes, trips to the cape (250miles) and even weekend warrior errands. It has become my go to car when it is available and will be my husband's car during winter snow storms since his car is a RWD. We had a Nissan xterra that lasted us 200K miles so I'm feeling pretty good about its prospects for reliability. All in all a great car and a great deal. It took some getting used to the larger blind spot and the clock is an electronic clock that is starting to fade a bit, but this is a great car despite those two minor issue. I think I might need a muffler at some point in the future since the original has some rust, but again, I knew what I was getting into buying a car with 94K miles. So far, no issues at all. Update. Well I had an axel and fan replaced in August so I spent about 1600 on those repairs. Other than that the car is running good. We have about 103k miles on the car now.
My Fixes
As far as smart key and rear window problems, this helped very much for me. I could not duplicate the key problem for the dealer, but it was getting frustrating. I removed the battery in the controller and bent the 3 contacts up slightly at the folds, using a small pocket knife. It has improved 95% and contribute some to junk in my pocket. I improved my blind spots by installing small rectangular stick on mirrors to my side mirrors. I still look back when I pull out, but it does give you more visibility. I'm 6'2 and I have more leg room than most vehicles. It has rapid response in emergency conditions. For the money, a nice little ride.
So far, So good!
I read these reviews and don't understand. Some positive some negative. We have had our Rogue for 2 yrs. currently have about 25,000 miles and it has been a very good reliable car. Never had any problems, just scheduled maintenance. We live in Utah, we have snow, mountains etc. and the AWD is awesome! So far... I highly recommend this car. If you asked me one issue i MIGHT have is the blind spots in the car. The way the back end is formed may make it difficult for a amateur driver. I personally don't mind it, just use your mirrors. Hope this helps.
nissan rogue failure
Unfortunately I cant use profanity because all that comes to mind when i think of the 2009 nissan rogue i bought my wife is a 4 letter adjective starting with the letter F. Bought the car brand new november 2009 for my wife her first new car EVER. 8 months after buying it service engine light came on car started jerking every time she tryed to excellerate. Trip 1 to service department Transmission had to be completely replace. 6 months later car had same symptoms. Trip 2 to service department #2 cylinder missfire whatever that. Computer replaced. 5 months later same symptoms Trip 3 to service department same computer replaced AGAIN. Trip 4 same symptoms out of warranty $1700 repair.???????
Great little SUV
Bought this Rogue for my daughter 2 years ago. It was very well cared for with 95,000 miles. New brakes, tires, and all scheduled maintenance was done. We have had no problems (ex a torn axle boot) in 2 years and 22,000 miles. This is our favorite car (we have 4) as it has a great balance of economy, handling, comfort, and build quality. The interior is quieter and classier than the CRV or RAV 4. Plenty of room to move the kids in and out of college. When I drive the car I average around 27 mpg both city and highway, not bad for an AWD SUV. The handling/ride combination is good. The car is quite nimble compared to by 2003 Lexus RX 300. Ours has all options but for NAV so there is little lacking. We will consider another used Rogue when one of our other cars needs replaced. Living in New England the AWD is a must. I would personally prefer to drive a car over most SUV's but not this Rogue. I honestly like the car that much. As of October 2016 now have 131K miles on the car and all is well. No problems and still drives well. 136K miles and getting a small rumble when first accelerating. Sounds like a loose heat shield or exhaust item. Hope it isn't the CVT failing which has been an issue on early production Rogues. Otherwise still happy with the car. November 2018 and still happy with the car at 150K miles. Had to put $1,500 in repairs recently but that can be expected with a 10 year old car with 150K miles. The CVT just failed. Enough is enough. No more Nissans for me.
