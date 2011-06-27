Used 2016 Nissan Quest Minivan Consumer Reviews
Love the look of the van and how much room it has.
Not recommending this van if you don't want to buy all 4 tires every 2 years we have had the van since 2013 and had to replace the tires twice... they said it's a more heavy of a van so it's hard on the tires.... Goodyear tires bought the more expensive tires after replacing them after 2 years because we wanted them to last!! Also have had rust problems, air leaking threw the doors.. had to be fixed twice still Air sound...
powerful engine and smooth and quick shifting
I am very happy with my purchase! I am not a minivan person but I cant find a good excuse to get a different vehicle, very good acceleration, good gas mileage for its size and practicality. Sometimes I forget that I am driving a minivan and drive like in a sporty vehicle because it handles very well.
Biggest problem is the 3rd row seat..
Our family and relatives all drive different minivan over the past 20 years. From Dodge Caravan and Town and Country, Ford Aerostar and Windstar, Honda Odyssey, Totoya Pervia and sienna, I have tried many of them. Overall, this Nissan Quest, the driver seats and 2nd row seats are great. It is compatible to Honda Odyssey and Sienna. In fact, I like the driver seat and front panel design more that Honda and Toyota. However, from practical purpose, the 3rd row seat's leg room just too small comparing to Honda and Toyota. An average 5' 7" tall adult's knee will touch the back of the 2nd row. That's the main reason we didn't buy the Quest.
CHEAP INTERIOR FOR LOTS OF $$$$$
Purchased a new 2013 Nissan Quest LE. Fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. Still paying for it and It only has has $47K miles on it. We have been having issues with it from day one. The tires ware out so much quicker than any car. The break pads have been replaced multiple times , more often than ANY cars I have previously owned and this one gets half the use that the other ones did. The AC has a weird mold smell to it. We have had it cleaned, replace the filters every month, ozone treatment , you name it... still smells. Nissan has no idea.... The latest, two parallel cracks have appeared on top of the passenger's airbag. Contacted Nissan they say we will pay for the part but you have to pay over $400 worth of labor. WHAT?? You are accepting responsibility for the problem but won't take care of it 100%.. Even though YOU placed a cheap plastic dashboard on my $50K vehicle??? I will seriously NEVER ever purchase another NISSAN again and would not recommend anyone to do so. Cheap product - High Price- Horrible reviews - class action Lawsuits on similar issue as mine.. There are many other Car makers that would love my $$, ones who have and value their reputation and consumers. I am so so disappointed!!!
Love this van!
We have loved this van. The cvt makes it so smooth for the hills around us. It feels so roomy and haven't had any issues so far. Engine is powerful and makes passing and accelerating easy.
