Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/409.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|96 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|90 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|33.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|38.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|24.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|166.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2388 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|51.0 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
Related Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles