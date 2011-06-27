  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pulsar
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Pulsar
Overview
See Pulsar Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque96 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.
Rear hip Room38.6 in.
Rear leg room24.5 in.
Measurements
Length166.5 in.
Curb weight2388 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width66.1 in.
See Pulsar Inventory

Related Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles