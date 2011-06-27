1990 Nissan Pulsar Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes for 1990.
Most helpful consumer reviews
MAZ,05/06/2007
I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world!
radvansky,03/27/2004
My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.
Phil Thwing,04/22/2002
My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.
P-L,01/13/2009
I fell in love with that vehicle at first sight! T-top makes it a great summer ride with its amazing retro-futuristic design (white with pink stripes on the doors and pop up lights) ,very low and sport driving but also very economic. Never spent any money on it (except for maintenance). Only good points. It's true pain that I felt when I saw it destroyed in the parking lot (hit and run at high speed). Best car ever!!
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 6000 rpm
