Consumer Rating
(4)
1990 Nissan Pulsar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,830
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes for 1990.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Pulsar.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1987 Nissan Pulsar NX SE Coupe
MAZ,05/06/2007
I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world!
My Pulsar
radvansky,03/27/2004
My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.
This car is a trooper
Phil Thwing,04/22/2002
My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.
R.I.P.
P-L,01/13/2009
I fell in love with that vehicle at first sight! T-top makes it a great summer ride with its amazing retro-futuristic design (white with pink stripes on the doors and pop up lights) ,very low and sport driving but also very economic. Never spent any money on it (except for maintenance). Only good points. It's true pain that I felt when I saw it destroyed in the parking lot (hit and run at high speed). Best car ever!!
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Nissan Pulsar

Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Overview

The Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar is offered in the following submodels: Pulsar Coupe. Available styles include NX XE 2dr Coupe.

