Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Nissan Pulsar.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world!
My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.
My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.
I fell in love with that vehicle at first sight! T-top makes it a great summer ride with its amazing retro-futuristic design (white with pink stripes on the doors and pop up lights) ,very low and sport driving but also very economic. Never spent any money on it (except for maintenance). Only good points. It's true pain that I felt when I saw it destroyed in the parking lot (hit and run at high speed). Best car ever!!
Features & Specs
|NX XE 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|90 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Nissan Pulsar a good car?
The least-expensive 1990 Nissan Pulsar is the 1990 Nissan Pulsar NX XE 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Overview
The Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar is offered in the following submodels: Pulsar Coupe. Available styles include NX XE 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 1990 Nissan Pulsar?
Edmunds users rate the 1990 Pulsar 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Find a new Nissan Pulsar for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,727.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,197.
