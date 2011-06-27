Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Consumer Reviews

1987 Nissan Pulsar NX SE Coupe MAZ , 05/06/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world! Report Abuse

My Pulsar radvansky , 03/27/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.

This car is a trooper Phil Thwing , 04/22/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.