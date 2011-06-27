Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

C B , 10/26/2018 SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

67 of 67 people found this review helpful

After spending over a year researching midsize/crossover suvs my husband and I believed we had narrowed it down to one vehicle and went out for some test drives. We decided while out to try some of the other makes and models in the area just to get a feel for the differences read about in the various rating and review sites such as this one. When we pulled into the Nissan lot I realized I knew very little about the Pathfinder, having not made it in the top reviewed crossovers over the past couple years I must have glossed over it in all our research. Or found the reviews underwhelming. We were pleasantly surprised by the test drive, we were blown away by the ease of use of the second row, third row access is achievable without feeling like a sardine! The towing capacity of 6000 Ibs is certified towing capacity and it's an easy and affordable package to add to any model, unlike some competitors. After re-reviewing the reviews we realized that the only two reasons for the Pathfinder not being in the top listings were styling and the CVT transmission. It does take a couple drives to get used to a CVT but this vehicle has power, real power and the CVT is smooth and clearly one of the best out there. The styling is not flashy or overly rugged but it's a nice looking car inside and out. Trust me, go to a dealership and stand next to it and get inside. The plastics are smooth and feel rather luxurious in comparison to the competitors plastics. The vehicle is much larger and the front end has been given a more squared off look. Do I affectionately call it my family wagon? Yes because it's a suv that can handle weather, rough roads and still haul my two boys and my two nephews with all their car seats and booster seats included. I can actually walk into the third row to latch buckles and seat belts, step comfortably out again, roll the second row forward with car seats and boosters and get the other children in and adjusting the leg room for each row quickly. I have done this same routine in the 2017 honda pilot that my sister in law owns and it does not go smoothly. It's much roomier in each row than reviews state and so simple to adjust for leg room. We bought during their year end sale and went with the SV with the weather package and tech package for towing and got the headrails as we are more than aware that midsize suvs with 3rd row up have little space for stuff (that's when full size suvs or minivans may better suit you). We are so happy with our purchase and plan to drive this for years to come. Our boys will grow up with this car and we haven't regretted our decision once. I really believe more people should give the Pathfinder a look. It may surprise you.