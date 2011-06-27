Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Diamond in the rough
After spending over a year researching midsize/crossover suvs my husband and I believed we had narrowed it down to one vehicle and went out for some test drives. We decided while out to try some of the other makes and models in the area just to get a feel for the differences read about in the various rating and review sites such as this one. When we pulled into the Nissan lot I realized I knew very little about the Pathfinder, having not made it in the top reviewed crossovers over the past couple years I must have glossed over it in all our research. Or found the reviews underwhelming. We were pleasantly surprised by the test drive, we were blown away by the ease of use of the second row, third row access is achievable without feeling like a sardine! The towing capacity of 6000 Ibs is certified towing capacity and it's an easy and affordable package to add to any model, unlike some competitors. After re-reviewing the reviews we realized that the only two reasons for the Pathfinder not being in the top listings were styling and the CVT transmission. It does take a couple drives to get used to a CVT but this vehicle has power, real power and the CVT is smooth and clearly one of the best out there. The styling is not flashy or overly rugged but it's a nice looking car inside and out. Trust me, go to a dealership and stand next to it and get inside. The plastics are smooth and feel rather luxurious in comparison to the competitors plastics. The vehicle is much larger and the front end has been given a more squared off look. Do I affectionately call it my family wagon? Yes because it's a suv that can handle weather, rough roads and still haul my two boys and my two nephews with all their car seats and booster seats included. I can actually walk into the third row to latch buckles and seat belts, step comfortably out again, roll the second row forward with car seats and boosters and get the other children in and adjusting the leg room for each row quickly. I have done this same routine in the 2017 honda pilot that my sister in law owns and it does not go smoothly. It's much roomier in each row than reviews state and so simple to adjust for leg room. We bought during their year end sale and went with the SV with the weather package and tech package for towing and got the headrails as we are more than aware that midsize suvs with 3rd row up have little space for stuff (that's when full size suvs or minivans may better suit you). We are so happy with our purchase and plan to drive this for years to come. Our boys will grow up with this car and we haven't regretted our decision once. I really believe more people should give the Pathfinder a look. It may surprise you.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice good looking ride!
The transmission shifts better than the Highlander. We found the Highlander shifts funny with its 6 speed transmission. We bought the SL with 20" wheels. Very good ride and handling. No reliabilty issues thus far with 8000+ miles. Havn't towed with it yet but looking forward to being able to tow up to 6000 lbs. Dont like the Cruise Control because you cant turn off the forward looking feature. Love the all around parking camera. Great value for the money.
My Second Pathfinder
I traded my 2013 Pathfinder at 66,000 miles for new 2018 model. Prior to purchase of my 2013 model, I test drove Pilot, Highlander, Traverse, Mazda CX-5, Cherokee and Sorrento. Pathfinder was best value for ride, room and overall performance for this class SUV. Very easy to get to 3rd row seats, with just as much room as the others (ignore experts’ comment about the room. 3rd row seats are always for small kids for this class vehicle). Was pleased with my first Pathfinder; even more pleased with second Pathfinder with added features, conveniences and safety. My 3rd vehicle with CVT; love that smooth "no-shift" transmission. One-year Update: 12,680 miles later, still feel the same.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great vehicle for the purposes!
Amazing responsive acceleration. This vehicle is faster stronger and cheaper than honda , ford or toyota models. Along with the superior performance you get 6000lb towing capacity. It wont be in the shop except for oil changes because you are driving all over the place in it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2nd Time Around
I traded a 2015 Pathfinder for the 2018 Model. Ride is much improved with greater noise reduction (what I didn't like about the 2015), and the power is always there when I need it. Living in the Midwest, you just don't know what the weather will bring, from driving rains, gusty winds, or heavy snow and that can be all in one week. The Pathfinder does great in all of these conditions and if you have ever driven on Michigan roads, you need a vehicle that can handle the lack of maintenance that we experience. Haven't had a vehicle problem on the first Pathfinder and don't anticipate having one with this Pathfinder.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Pathfinder
Related Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner