Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
Great vehicle
I have had Pathfinders since 2007, I had a 2008, 2009 and now have 2012 since that year. I cant complain, it is an amazing vehicle, I have drove this vehicle from NC to NY to TX to AL, anyways this vehicle is just great for whatever you need it, great spacing, I have a family of five and we are super comfortable. NAV system is great, the radio sound is great (BOSE), only bad part is that doesn't have USB ports and cant connect your Ipod with Bluetooth, cell phone works great with Bluetooth. It came with a DVD system and two wireless headsets, that's great for the kids. Like I said I have had mine since 2012 and it runs perfectly, no issues, paint is still awesome, so I can trust that I will have this great vehicle for many many more years. I recommend to anyone.
Great Truck...
Awesome truck. Bought a brand-spankin' new one Wednesday night and am happy. Took the family to the beach and was impressed with the ride and gas mileage on the freeway. My only real complaint about this thing is headlights. Very hard to see, even when using the high beams. The SatNav system is awesome as well as the information display. No USB port, but aux input is there. The overall fit and finish is really nice.. and the Nissan dealer I dealt with (Jenkins Nissan) was very accommodating and professional. People complain that this thing "rides like a truck," but that's WHAT IT IS. It's meant to be tossed around and used as such. If you want an SUV that comes with a purse, go buy a CR-V.
2 Year Recap
2 years old with a little under 13,000 miles. Continued happiness with the PF. Seems to be holding up and is still as solid as new. No issues as of yet (knock on wood). Replaced the headlight bulbs with super whites. Drastic improvement over stock. Let's hope it lasts, with any luck our 4 year old will be driving it, 12 years from now, of course.
Survived a collision and totaled it
Yes, she saved me and my family from some major collision. Lady decided to pull out in front of me while I was travelling down the highway. I swerved doing 45 mph into the oncoming lane but my front passenger side contacted her front driver side and pushed her all the way to the curb, turning her car about 180 degrees. The airbags deployed and saved us from what could have been some life threatening injuries. I couldn't open my door as the front of the car shifted in and jammed the door. Thank goodness this Pathfinder was built sturdy enough to take such an awful blow. We all escaped unscathed and am thankful that I had a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder, any other car I don't think we would be as lucky.
...continued
Great in the snow.
