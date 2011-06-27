Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

Good Choice missmelo , 11/21/2010 139132 of 139134 people found this review helpful This is a great suv. I have had it for less than a week and I am in love. The Edmunds review does not mention that the SV has a 6 disc cd changer as well. The 7 inch screen in the car is phenomenal. I love the fact that it has a rear view camera so that you can watch behind the vehicle on the screen as soon as you shift the gear into reverse. I bought a slate gray color. It has the metallic look and looks really good at night. You can also adjust the brake pads to go higher or lower so that is great for comfort. Especially if you are a short person like me you don;t have to worry about being right over the steering wheel to drive. Report Abuse

2011 Silver Edition Pathfinder jtjnk , 08/27/2011 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my 4th Pathfinder and my husband has an '06 Pathfinder SE. I traded in my '06 Sienna xle for the '11 Silver Edition. I wanted a 7 passenger 4x4. There are a lot of crossovers out there but I wanted a true 4x4 with the capacity to drive out of my driveway without me having to shovel, snow blow or plow it. I have 5 kids and I did have a Suburban but it was too big for everyday use for me, so back to the Pathfinder I went. The Pilot and the Durango were considered - Pilot was too plain inside and out and didn't seem as capable in the snow as a Pathfinder. The Durango was my second runner up but the Pathfinder was a better buy for the $$, reliability and 4x4 capability. Report Abuse

2011 Pathfinder sctrooper , 12/19/2010 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I was in the market for an SUV capable of hauling my recreational vehicles, carrying a few friends around, providing quality...all without breaking the bank. I wanted the Silver Edition for the features, and would not have settled for anything less. Edmunds provides an accurate review of the vehicle, which I agree with most points. The Pathfinder definitely has a "truck" feel when driving and a somewhat stiff ride. This is probably due to the fully boxed frame and the beefy suspension which helps allow the Pathfinder tow over 6000 lbs. The interior features make it feel more upscaled, which is common with Nissan. Overall, the Pathfinder is a versatile SUV, suitable for most needs. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Pathfinder Midnight Pine Metallic

Magnetic Black Pearl

Mocha Almond Pearl

Pearl White TriCoat

Caspian Blue

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Gun Metallic BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

Definitely Recommend! nowa , 08/12/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Pathfinder. The 1st one was a 2006 and was leased. Had a Murano after that but wasn't in love with it, I missed the Pathfinder. So, here I am...with a 2011 Pathfinder Silver. It's great! I really like the improvements made to the heating/ radio controls. The inside quality is there and the styling is nice. I'm averaging about 18 MPG in the city (even though it's rated at 15 MPG). It's great on the hwy, very smooth and quit. I've read reviews by car magazines and they criticized the rough ride...I'm not sure where they were driving but I think it's fine. Remember, it's an SUV...not a Cadillac! Report Abuse