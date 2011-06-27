Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
Very Solid Vehicle could use a few Tweaks
Handling is good for the Highway but it is far more at home on back-roads, country roads or Some off road adventuring! Brakes are very good but there are vehicles this large and larger that do stop faster and smoother. Highway handling is good while towing anything and the 4.0 L V6 Engine has the power and torque to do the job for most anything up to about 5800 lbs. The gas mileage suffers 13.9 to 16.8 combined mpg when using regular (87 octane) or plus (89 octane) gas, this vehicle performs much better 17.3 to 19.8 MPG with Super (91 to 93 octane) or Ultra (94 octane). Handling overall is very good and body roll is minimized by active safety features. I thoroughly enjoy this vehicle But I wish the Back suspension was a bit better. The interior is roomy and comfortable for all in the first two rows of seating and the third row is best for kids or smaller adults (5'6" or below). The main console seems a bit overwhelming at first with all the buttons but if you take the time to learn the locations, everything seems pretty well laid out and is well within reach of the driver.
Never buy Nissan!!!
All these Nissan SUV's had a major problem with the transmission cooler inside the radiator leaking and result being destruction of the transmission. Class action lawsuit resulted and Nissan "slithered out" of responsibility with clever lawyers. Result was only a fraction had a small portion of the actual cost covered. Very few of the thousands of affected Nissan's got a small percentage of the cost covered. The real sad issue is that Nissan did everything possible to NOT stand behind their products. It is an unhappy tale that so many thousands of Nissan owners were abandoned when this problem happened. Even the dealers are ashamed of Nissan.
DO NOT BUY A Nissian
DO NOT BUY A NISSIAN. I have had my pathfinder since February of 2009. I bought this car used by a year. I have never had a big problem with it until a few months ago. The problem I was having was is an ongoing problem with Nissan that they don't want their consumers knowing about. I just found out I was not the only person that had this problem with my vehicle. The radiator will crack and leak into the transmission fluid which in turn will shut the car down and it won't start. This is a $5000 repair. I will attached a link so that you can read it for yourself. Nissan know about this problem and refuse to do anything about it. [htnml removed]
MPG After Two Years
Regarding MPG on my 2008 Pathfinder S 4x4 with automatic transmission. After two years and 28K I consistently get 18.5 mpg mainly around town and usually with a small mix of expressway/freeway driving. I use 87 octane only. A/C or not it gets the same mileage. On trips I've averaged 23 mpg. Hope this is helpful. I chose the Pathfinder over the 4 Runner because of the deal. About four thousand cheaper and the base 2008 4 runner didn't even have the 3d seat as standard. Towing capacity was 1K more than the V6 4 runner. So glad I picked the Pathfinder.
Nice SUV
SUV has very nice features and more than enough power. We bought it on a Saturday, drove it during that weekend and noticed the hard downshifting when letting off the gas pedal at approx 40 MPH. Took it back to dealer Monday and service person rode with us. He said that there was a sensor that needed to be replaced. This did not fix our problems. The service dept said there is no fix at this time. They still do not have a solution.
