Used 1996 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

16 years old and still going strong gpapgar , 04/08/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful At almost $4.00 a gallon, I'm driving it less and less. I was riding home from work this winter in the dark and enjoying the Christmas lights at 20 degrees (Fahrenheit) from the back of my even-more-ancient Yamaha. But, mpg aside, when I do drive my 96 Pathfinder, I have an absolute sense of confidence. At 16 years old with only 95000 on the odometer, I think I could get another 16 out of it. Nothing has gone wrong with the vehicle since I have owned it (second owner). Recently, at about 90000 miles, I replaced the timing belt and water pump just because it was time. Most of the exhaust system was rotted away this year. $400 later, with a shiny new exhaust, we're still just rolling along. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned Curt , 03/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my Pathfinder in 99 with 34000 miles on it. Now, almost 10 years later, it has 170,000. By far the best vehicle I've ever owned. The only non-maintenance items were a manifold, that Nissan covered, and rear suspension bushings. Otherwise, the Pathfinder drives like it did the day I bought it. Fabulous reliability! Report Abuse

17 Years old and still going! cathcall , 07/13/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This 1996 Nissan Pathfinder is my third vehicle. The first time I toke this pathfinder for a test drive i fell in love! Out of all the vehicles I have owned and driven this one is truly the best! All the build materials used don't feel cheap it all feels solid and when you close the door you can hear the quality that was put into this SUV. Report Abuse

The old toy! eric , 04/10/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned it from new! gave her a name then and Jenny has never let me down.. until last week! she and a Dodge ram got into a tiff.. But thats ok cause Jenny is in getting a 4800 facelift.. one of the best trucks i have ever owned i use it for work to fire hall. in northern ontario she has no problem going through 3 feet of snow! belts, brakes and wipers and tires.. and struts but that cheap if you do it your self! $400 bucks.. Report Abuse