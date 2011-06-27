Used 1996 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews
16 years old and still going strong
At almost $4.00 a gallon, I'm driving it less and less. I was riding home from work this winter in the dark and enjoying the Christmas lights at 20 degrees (Fahrenheit) from the back of my even-more-ancient Yamaha. But, mpg aside, when I do drive my 96 Pathfinder, I have an absolute sense of confidence. At 16 years old with only 95000 on the odometer, I think I could get another 16 out of it. Nothing has gone wrong with the vehicle since I have owned it (second owner). Recently, at about 90000 miles, I replaced the timing belt and water pump just because it was time. Most of the exhaust system was rotted away this year. $400 later, with a shiny new exhaust, we're still just rolling along.
Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
I bought my Pathfinder in 99 with 34000 miles on it. Now, almost 10 years later, it has 170,000. By far the best vehicle I've ever owned. The only non-maintenance items were a manifold, that Nissan covered, and rear suspension bushings. Otherwise, the Pathfinder drives like it did the day I bought it. Fabulous reliability!
17 Years old and still going!
This 1996 Nissan Pathfinder is my third vehicle. The first time I toke this pathfinder for a test drive i fell in love! Out of all the vehicles I have owned and driven this one is truly the best! All the build materials used don't feel cheap it all feels solid and when you close the door you can hear the quality that was put into this SUV.
The old toy!
Owned it from new! gave her a name then and Jenny has never let me down.. until last week! she and a Dodge ram got into a tiff.. But thats ok cause Jenny is in getting a 4800 facelift.. one of the best trucks i have ever owned i use it for work to fire hall. in northern ontario she has no problem going through 3 feet of snow! belts, brakes and wipers and tires.. and struts but that cheap if you do it your self! $400 bucks..
Did I make a mistake
This vehicle is fun to drive and reliable on the road. Only minor problems come up such as the accelarator sticking due to carosion, the CD player messing up. It accomadates children nicely and I love my Pathfinder. I will definately buy another one.
Sponsored cars related to the Pathfinder
Related Used 1996 Nissan Pathfinder SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner