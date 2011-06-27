  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NX
  4. Used 1992 Nissan NX
  5. Used 1992 Nissan NX Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Nissan NX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 NX
5(55%)4(45%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all NXES for sale
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,829
Used NX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Little Red Car Ever

mdtuff, 07/07/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Only repair was Air Conditioning & 3 fuel injectors in 12 years and 175000 miles. By far the peppiest 4 I've ever encountered. Top speed unbelievable. Economy from 25-35 mpg depending on. 30-35mpg @ 70mph on interstate. Doesn't use any oil. For an old retired guy, this is the best and most enjoyable car I've ever owned.

Report Abuse

Excellent car -- fun and practical

MDD, 07/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is great. It is fun to drive (peppy thrust, good cornering, t-tops) and practical (hatchback for hauling bikes, very reliable, good gas mileage).

Report Abuse

My Yellow T Top

J.Hickman, 03/29/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the Ttop on sight in '92 as a true sports (not muscle) car and discovered it was also a practical hatch back that let me carry almost anything up to 8 ft in length and three feet wide. MPG 30 in town driving. Speed adequate. Low engine noise in 5th gear from 35mph to XX mph. Handles great, parks great, feels great. Lots of fun. I am replacing it piece by piece. There is nothing even close now being built.

Report Abuse

Good little car

JoeMomma, 09/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've had my car for two years and it's got 157,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of things with this car. Only on the body, though...never anything dealing with the engine. It starts up great all the time!

Report Abuse

Very reliable, fun, nimble car

powerdr, 10/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had excellent reliability with this car. I have over 250K miles and I am still on the same clutch. I am pushing 11 years with this car, but the thing will not die.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all NXES for sale

Related Used 1992 Nissan NX Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles