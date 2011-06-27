Used 1992 Nissan NX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best Little Red Car Ever mdtuff , 07/07/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Only repair was Air Conditioning & 3 fuel injectors in 12 years and 175000 miles. By far the peppiest 4 I've ever encountered. Top speed unbelievable. Economy from 25-35 mpg depending on. 30-35mpg @ 70mph on interstate. Doesn't use any oil. For an old retired guy, this is the best and most enjoyable car I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Excellent car -- fun and practical MDD , 07/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great. It is fun to drive (peppy thrust, good cornering, t-tops) and practical (hatchback for hauling bikes, very reliable, good gas mileage). Report Abuse

My Yellow T Top J.Hickman , 03/29/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought the Ttop on sight in '92 as a true sports (not muscle) car and discovered it was also a practical hatch back that let me carry almost anything up to 8 ft in length and three feet wide. MPG 30 in town driving. Speed adequate. Low engine noise in 5th gear from 35mph to XX mph. Handles great, parks great, feels great. Lots of fun. I am replacing it piece by piece. There is nothing even close now being built. Report Abuse

Good little car JoeMomma , 09/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had my car for two years and it's got 157,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of things with this car. Only on the body, though...never anything dealing with the engine. It starts up great all the time! Report Abuse