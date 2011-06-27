Used 2018 Nissan NV Passenger Van Consumer Reviews

Charles *** , 01/16/2019 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

One of the best most well thought out vehicles I have ever owned. I added 4 wheel drive for $12,000 giving the vehicle a total price of a little over $54,000. At the time I made the purchase, a 4 wheel drive Suburban was about $70,000. I have more room and more comfort for $16,000 less. Everything is well designed and I continue to be impressed by the engineering. The car is quiet and quick. Despite looking enormous, the wheelbase is similar to a normal pickup. Leg room is fantastic. It is quieter than my Subaru Forester. Although I am hard of hearing, the sound system is more than adequate. Nice, comfortable leather upholstery. My wife who is 5'2" finds the seating position comfortable and enjoys driving this rig. Only drawback is milage. I'ld buy another in a heartbeat.