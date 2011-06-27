Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger Van Consumer Reviews
Outstanding large family van
deltasierra, 03/07/2013
63 of 75 people found this review helpful
With the expected arrival of our 6th child, our Toyota Sienna minivan was going to be too small for our needs. The thought of diving a huge 12-passenger van did not appeal to us. The choices for a long time have pretty much been either Ford or Chevy, which have limited features, and the Mercedes van, while nice, is just too expensive. So we were very pleased to learn that Nissan has started selling 12-passenger vans, at about the same price as the Ford and Chevy vans. When we saw all the options available on the NV, we started to get more excited about it. And after about 2200 miles, we've been very pleased with it. It drives surprisingly well for a large van. I highly recommend the NV.
