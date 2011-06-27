  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV Passenger
  4. Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger
  5. Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 NV Passenger
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all NV Passengers for sale
List Price
$13,995
Used NV Passenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Outstanding large family van

deltasierra, 03/07/2013
63 of 75 people found this review helpful

With the expected arrival of our 6th child, our Toyota Sienna minivan was going to be too small for our needs. The thought of diving a huge 12-passenger van did not appeal to us. The choices for a long time have pretty much been either Ford or Chevy, which have limited features, and the Mercedes van, while nice, is just too expensive. So we were very pleased to learn that Nissan has started selling 12-passenger vans, at about the same price as the Ford and Chevy vans. When we saw all the options available on the NV, we started to get more excited about it. And after about 2200 miles, we've been very pleased with it. It drives surprisingly well for a large van. I highly recommend the NV.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all NV Passengers for sale

Related Used 2013 Nissan NV Passenger Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles