2020 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

Good purchase Jim Fusco , 12/30/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Good ride and handling. Plenty of power from six cylinder. Interior first class. Would buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid Choice Murano Fan Club , 02/13/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful We're very happy to be leasing the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum. There is little difference in monthly leasing costs across the Murano range, from S to SL to SV to Platinum, even though the "out the door" prices to purchase them differ greatly. We ended up with a Platinum Murano full of attractive features for about $30/month more than the stripped down SL or SV that was thought to be our "low cost" alternative. Key features for us: large cargo area, comfortable ride, convenient electronics, easy to master safety features (sonar, cameras, lane and speed controls); we're not looking for towing capacity, great acceleration or "sports car handling" in our SUV. For us, the new Murano is a significant upgrade over our previous leased vehicle (Infiniti QX50) for slightly less money per month. Report Abuse

Love my Murano! Mel Fox , 05/21/2020 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Smooth ride and is a beast in the New England snow! I have had this car for 3 years with no problems! I have the SL with soft leather, heated seats, panoramic moon roof, Navi with a nice big screen, Bose speakers and 360 camera. Amazing and good size for a mid size SUV! Fully loaded at a great price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Painmaker Natalie , 12/29/2019 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 22 of 37 people found this review helpful Bought 2020 murano. The middle console was too big and allowed little movement for my knee . I did not notice after just test drive but a longer drive of 30 minutes. The vehicle also hard to keep straight was wobbling all over the road. The visibility was poor but outside looked sharp. Safety features awesome. Front seat for hiney comfy but I could not keep due to pain with my knee to drive. I think if console was smaller would have more movement for knee. Next time I plan to do a rental or overnight before buying Report Abuse