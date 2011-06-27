2020 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews
Good purchase
Good ride and handling. Plenty of power from six cylinder. Interior first class. Would buy it again.
Solid Choice
We're very happy to be leasing the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum. There is little difference in monthly leasing costs across the Murano range, from S to SL to SV to Platinum, even though the "out the door" prices to purchase them differ greatly. We ended up with a Platinum Murano full of attractive features for about $30/month more than the stripped down SL or SV that was thought to be our "low cost" alternative. Key features for us: large cargo area, comfortable ride, convenient electronics, easy to master safety features (sonar, cameras, lane and speed controls); we're not looking for towing capacity, great acceleration or "sports car handling" in our SUV. For us, the new Murano is a significant upgrade over our previous leased vehicle (Infiniti QX50) for slightly less money per month.
Love my Murano!
Smooth ride and is a beast in the New England snow! I have had this car for 3 years with no problems! I have the SL with soft leather, heated seats, panoramic moon roof, Navi with a nice big screen, Bose speakers and 360 camera. Amazing and good size for a mid size SUV! Fully loaded at a great price!
Painmaker
Bought 2020 murano. The middle console was too big and allowed little movement for my knee . I did not notice after just test drive but a longer drive of 30 minutes. The vehicle also hard to keep straight was wobbling all over the road. The visibility was poor but outside looked sharp. Safety features awesome. Front seat for hiney comfy but I could not keep due to pain with my knee to drive. I think if console was smaller would have more movement for knee. Next time I plan to do a rental or overnight before buying
Drifter 2020 Nissan murano
This car drifts all over the road you really have to hold steering wheel tight to feel in control of vehicle. The set up of the gas pedal, brake caused alot of knee pain for me and the big console in the middle did not allow for knee movement. The technology was adequate but no more then any other suv I looked at. Stereo set up unimpressive and location of speakers not well planned out. Has alot of great safety features which is why I gave 3 instead of 2 stars.
