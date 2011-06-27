  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Murano
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Murano
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,550
See Murano Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)399.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,550
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Cargo Packageyes
SL Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,550
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Floors Mats and Cargo Area Protectoryes
Interior Accent Lightingyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,550
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
18" 10-Spoke Bright PVD Alloy Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Maximum cargo capacity67.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3977 lbs.
Gross weight5280 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach13.8 degrees
Maximum payload1303 lbs.
Angle of departure24.4 degrees
Length192.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.6 in.
EPA interior volume147.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width75.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
  • Pearl White
  • Pacific Sunset
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Mocha, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,550
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Murano Inventory

Related Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles