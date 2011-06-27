Used 2014 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

New Nissan Murano Crossover Elysia Edmondson , 02/20/2015 LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful My first Nissan. I have been impressed so far. My baby is Arctic Blue metallic with black leather interior. I fell in Love with the exterior design. Very sexy! She is gorgeous . Have had it for about a month now. Good gas mileage with extended range. Lots of Interior room, very comfortable. Has a lot of get up and go. All wheel drive is great, snow and Ice no problem. Report Abuse

New/Demo Murano Bill Robinson , 07/27/2015 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful Just bought this vehicle in Minnesota (I live in Indiana). So far, it's great. Drove around Minnesota a while then came home the next day (9 hours). Very comfortable ride and driving position. Acceleration is great. Build quality is excellent. Interior materials are very high quality. Have not checked out city/suburban MPG but highway is very acceptable. We got 23.6 MPG driving 70+ MPH--with air on the whole time. That included a MAJOR traffic jam in Chicago which held us up for an hour. We couldn't be happier with the vehicle. I'll do another review after we've had the car a while longer. Update 7/28/18: Still very happy with our Murano. A few little squeaks but so far, very dependable and nice-driving vehicle. I use it occasionally to tow my boat (about 1,800#). No problem at all. Update Jan 29, 2019: 60,000 miles and still no problems. Great vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV I have owned to this date - 10/11/2018 Ray in South Carolina , 10/11/2016 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful It is hard for me to find perfect but this SUV was close. I am 6'2'' and 225 lbs. I love the room, ride, performance and handling of this suv. I know most people would love to have all this and still get 40 mpg. but we all know that has not happened yet with this size suv but I do think it does ok for the size. Warranty is standard to most other suvs. I will be looking the field over next spring for a new 2017 suv as I trade every 3 years. I will be looking closely at the Nissan Murano Well it is now 2017 and I thought I would give the Nissan Rogue a try. I have the top of the line SL Premium Package with the Rogue and I have had it for about 6 weeks and I wish I had my Murano back. I did not get the new Murano because of the body style change. I liked the 2014 much better. Update .... Oct. 11,2017, I had to return the Rogue due to a lot of issues and it was at the dealership over 30 days and was still not repaired. The S.C. Lemon Law allowed me to turn the car back in. I now have a 2017.5 Nissan Murano and I am pleased with the change and glad the dealer did work with me to make this right. Update.... Oct. 11,2018, I am still driving my 2017.5 Nissan Murano and like it very much. Will be looking at trading next year around this time or early spring of 2020. I like to keep up with new car changes. The Murano is still a 5 Star review in my book. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost Perfect Sheilah Hillman , 06/25/2017 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful PROS You will love this car in the snow -- a real trooper. And there's enough metal in front of you to make you feel really safe. Seats are comfy. Front visibility good. Handles well in all kinds of road conditions. MPG good enough. CONS It's noisy at high speeds. The rear window is small. The electronics are well below industry standards. The rain sensor is fitful. The backup camera engages slowly. The car passing behind you in a parking lot warns you after the car is well past. And, amazingly, rain causes your pass warning signals to light up when there's not another soul on the road. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse