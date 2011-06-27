  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Murano
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Murano
  5. Used 2012 Nissan Murano SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Nissan Murano SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Murano
5(59%)4(23%)3(18%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
22 reviews
Write a review
See all Muranos for sale
List Price Range
$7,000 - $14,998
Used Murano for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Luxury for less

Richard, 03/16/2016
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
40 of 40 people found this review helpful

A great car at a reasonable price. Was looking at a new CRV or Forester but this was much more bang for the buck. This was the first used car I bought. It's been 7 months with no problems and lots of complements. No rattles or anything. Ditto at one year. $30.00 oil change at dealer. 19 months, another oil change and tire rotation (39.00) and 48000 miles with no problems. A great car. 2 years and no issues. 4 years and still no issues 69000 miles, Still seems like new.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Murano
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

Very happy with my Murano

lefty54, 05/31/2013
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

I looked at the Enclave and Acadia. I looked at the Equinox and Terrain. I thought about the Forrester. But at the end of the day the Murano was the best of the bunch. I wanted a quiet vehicle and I wanted a smooth ride. The Murano is whisper quiet and smooth as silk. The Nissan V-6 is a proven engine and highly regarded. I highly recommend the Murano.

Report Abuse

The best mid-size SUV/Crossover I drove

dhb68, 06/12/2012
30 of 31 people found this review helpful

I test drove several mid-size SUV/Crossovers and the Murano was not even on my radar because of it's "moon mobile" looks although I had read great reviews on Edmunds and CR. After a very uninspriring test drive of a Highlander Limited I decided to stop at the Nissan dealership next to the Toyota dealer and give the Murano a spin before heading home since I was already there. That changed my impression of the Murano immediately! Get behind the wheel of one after trying out all of the others and you'll understand why Murano owners are loyal. The interior is on par with an Infiniti and the driving dynamics are wonderful. The more I drive it the more I appreciate it. Love the smooth CVT!!

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Murano
BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.comCPO.NissanUSA.com

Glad to have it!

tim2628, 11/13/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

My wife and I have not been able to afford a Murano until now, and are glad to have it. You truly can't beat the comfort or power in this thing. We had a 2010 Altima with all the specs, and that doesn't even compare to the Murano. We averaged about 23MPG from Florida to Illinois and back with a fully loaded and weighed down vehicle (plenty of space). Handled excellent in Chicago and Atlanta traffic with plenty of power when I needed it. No issues at all. If I baby it, it will get close to 28MPG, or 19MPG if I have too much fun. Was hoping it got closer to 28MPG with normal highway driving (70-80MPH), but 23MPG is still great. LOVE IT!!

Report Abuse

LE Platinum Is Good But Worth $40,000?

imthebull, 06/24/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I came from a BMW 3-series so this is a complete change of vehicle for me. I do like the car. I like how it rides and handles. Love the interior design and the high-end accessories like the heated seats and steering wheel. The Nav is like any other as is the bluetooth so it's fine. Rear camera is actually nice once you get used to it. It does help. In all, it's a very nice SUV. I think the brakes could use an upgrade to help it stop faster. I think the gas mileage could be better. I'm HOPING that it's more reliable than my BMW. That's why I bought it. Nissan vs BMW reliability. I can deal with the other stuff I suppose as long as its reliable. I was gonna' spend $40K either way on a car.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Muranos for sale

Related Used 2012 Nissan Murano SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles