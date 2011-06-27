2020 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews

Anthony , 02/27/2020 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

21 of 25 people found this review helpful

All car types are just right for some individuals, and not for others. I've owned my 2020 Maxima for over 90 days, and I am very happy with it. I went for the SV trim which has most of the bells and whistles, including leather seating and navigation, but doesn't have some of the items that have little or no value for me. Safety wise, it has more than I know what to do with, Intelligent cruise control, Intelligent forward colllision warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Lane departure warning, Blind spot warning, Rear cross traffic alert (has come in handy several times), rear view monitor, Traffic sign recognition (can glance at my dashboard and see what the last traffic speed sign was, in case you missed it) and much more. As far as handling goes, I'd compare it to a sumo wrestler, it's big, but agille, the car can handle cornering like a smaller car, and the ride is very good on level surfaces, not wallowy, it's firm but not harsh, so in bad pavement some of the bumps come through. Acceleration is excellent, and I've yet to notice any bad behavior from the CVT transmission as some reviews state. In sport mode handling is like a laser, solid and more sport-sedan like, a bit too stiff for uneven pavement. Don't believe reviews that say that the steering is hard for parking, they probably left the car in sport mode. As for space, I'm six foot tall and have plenty of room, including headroom, if you're taller I wouldn't recommend getting the moonroof, because it takes away from headroom. As for looks, it is a looker. I've caught people admiring it at parking lots, and several times cars in the fast lane slow down to look at the logo in the rear. I got the pearl white paint, which is extra $, but this car shows off very well with it. Initial quality has been excellent, no problems of any type; my biggest challenge has been reading the thick booklets that explain how to use all the features. Although the car is large the interior is not cavernous, more like a mid-sized Kia Optima or so. That's why some reviews list it as a mid-size and other reviews list it as a full-size. For me, the size means safety, it is top rated in that area, and I don't have a big family or a car pool where I need to routinely carry around a lot of passengers. The trunk is pretty good size and the back seats fold down to carry long items. So far the only complaint is the size and shape of the center console, which is too deep so it makes finding items difficult, I would galdly give up one of the two cup holders to get a better shape for the console, but that is a minor issue. In review, it is not a car you will see every five minutes; so there is somewhat of an exclusive feeling. It looks, feels and performs as a premium sedan, but without the luxury brand baggage.