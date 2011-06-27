  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Maxima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,610
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)378.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Torque261 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,610
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,610
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,610
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Floors Mats, Trunk Mat and Trunk Netyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,610
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Special Paint - Pearl Whiteyes
External Ground Lightingyes
Rocker Panel Moldingsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Premium Spoiler (Body Color)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Length192.8 in.
Curb weight3471 lbs.
Gross weight4641 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume112.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Storm Blue
  • Forged Bronze
  • Bordeaux Black
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Coulis Red
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,610
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,610
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,610
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
