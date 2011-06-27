Used 2009 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Maximize Your Ride
I was looking for a fun, sporty, pre-driven sedan. I looked at a number of cars including the Acura TL and Cadillac CTS. This was a gorgeous car, but after reading the reviews, it appeared that buying it would be like having a beautiful blonde with STD's. Every review spoke of how often the car was in the shop. I was done then with the GM flagship. So I took a trip to the my local Nissan dealer and found the color I wanted. After 10 minutes of test driving the Maxima, I was hooked. It was smooth, roomy, powerful, comfrotable, and cornered like it was on rails. The technology in the premium package was as good as any Lexus or Mercedes. Best value and best decision I ever made!
Best Car Ever Owned
Without a doubt, the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned plenty. Hottest looking car on the road with its sexy lines, accelerates like it has a supercharged V8 with endless power (thanks CVT) and handles like a RWD sports car yet is still a awesome family car if need be. I own a White on Black with the Sport/Tech package SV (awesome Navi system), have 115k on the odometer and never had any major problems with the car. Looks, performance, reliability, I think I summed up the perfect car.
Best Maxima Ever!
Just picked up my Black on Black Maxima 3.5 SV. Got it with the sport package. A great car in and out ! The redesigned interior screams luxury, while the carbon trim and sport paddle shifters give it a sport look/feel. This car has all the toys! Bluetooth, navigation, heated seats, premium leather, etc. The CVT is smooth and the driving is great. The car is very spacious, even in the back. For the price, it beats the Acura TL easily and gives you a lot more features than you can get in any German import. Car of the year!
Good for the money...just good
I have a base model with cloth seats. Basically a rental car. But you would never know it from 10 feet away. Same good looks, same wheels, same growl from the exhaust. This car has great power and handling for $31G. Average 19MPG of premium. 27 on long trips. This car has long legs and you find yourself driving too fast. Interior quality has been disappointing. Rocking drivers seat- replaced once and still rocks and at 28K miles the interior rattles. The CVT drops the RPM's to early on slow driving and it groans. Steering column locked up and needed replacement. Back seat is hard to get in and out of for taller persons but ok once inside.
4 door Sports Car
The 4 door spots car indeed; My Nissan Maxima SV sport package, loaded. Your evaluation of this car will depend on your definition of driving. If you like hard cornering and accelerating adrenaline junky of a car, this is for you. If you want to drive in acute boredom, void of road feel with high speed cornering avoidance, look to Lexus and Cadillac DTS. You need to take this car by the scruffs; tame it like a bull, and youd be laughing. I got my wife an Acura TL SH-AWD 2010; great car. The Acura tells you when you are going too fast. My Maxima says is that all youve got seducing you into losing your license. What a machine.
