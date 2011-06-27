Used 1993 Nissan Maxima Sedan Consumer Reviews
Long, Loving Relationship
I didn't like this car at first. I wanted something that looked sporty, something new and shiny. Boy was I stupid. This v6 picks up from 0-60 in no time. This car is 20 years old, 170k when I got it, ran amazingly. 180k now, still runs amazingly. Ice cold AC, good heat. The radio went out before I bought it, but those can be replaced. VERY reliable car. I feel like it might last forever if taken car of, which it deserves. It has a slight gas smell at times, however, though I've been told older cars tend to do this. A few nit picky things about the interior. NO CUPHOLDERS. Then again, who needs cupholders when your car picks up fast enough to spill molasses.
Eveready Bunny of -a-car!
Purchased with 182K on it. Just clicked on 355,555. Runs like the day I got it, 24-33mpg on regular gas. This is the SOHC engine(about 160 HP)but can still run with 75 MPH traffic on the interstates.Nissan got it right with this V6,just keeps going & going & going.A broken timing belt might be the only thing that can stop this engine's running. But the auto transmission is its "weak" spot. Had the dealership flush the tranny and it "broke" in less than 1K mi. Rebuilt..broke, 2nd rebill..broke,3rd rebill(still going@going).DO NOT FLUSH these high mileage cars (just drain and refill) Add a transmission cooler.Sure you will have the parts that can't last forever (waterpump, alternator, fuelpump) but it keeps going @
Miss it dearly
This car far supassed my expectations when I bought it. It came with 85,000 miles on and and ran like new, and over 19 months I put 30,000 miles on it. Fun to drive, very smooth ride even at 90+ mph. Using premium gas the car reached 32 mpg with 3 people and luggage inside. It drives me crazy that I totaled it. Currently looking for another Maxima
My Old Girl Just Keeps on Going
I bought my '93 Maxima from an 84 YO woman. It was 4 years old and only had 17K miles on it. It was the deal of the century. It now has 116,888 and it's just getting broken in. The only major repair I've had was two front axels because the material the boots were made of finally gave out. That was $700. Sure I've had to put a muffler on it -- once. It was 15 years old and the service guys couldn't believe it had the original exhaust system still. I look at new cars from time to time but then I hear all the horror stories from my friends and family about the new cars they've bought. My Old Girl may have a few hail dents, but she out runs most of the new cars hands down.
beware of lemon juice
Where to begin..shortly after I bought my car, I had to replace the exhaust manifold - EXPENSIVE!! Then one of the window actuators broke. Also, new struts and ball joints, and most recently, 2grand for rebuilding the transmission. Car rides very rough, even on brand new tires. radio display went out as well. Oh yeah, a screwdriver and a hammer will give you access to the trunk.
