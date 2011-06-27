Used 2017 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Consumer Reviews

A Silva , 12/02/2017 SL 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

17 of 18 people found this review helpful

Our 2017 Leaf SL excels in many ways including peppy performance, amazingly low operating costs and a quiet, dignified ride. The range of the vehicle has been around 120 miles, which is greater than advertised. With federal and state tax incentives, a big discount offered by our local utility and our dealer, we paid about 60% of the sticker price. With our trade in of of 2010 CRV, our out of pocket expense was less that $10K. The Bose sound system is excellent, the seating comfort is better than expected and the handling is solid. But the energy savings are off the charts. In one month we drove 581 miles and it cost us just $14.00 in electricity counting a few free "fill ups" from nearby stations. We are extremely pleased with the Leaf knowing we are not spewing exhaust into the environment. The newer model has more range, safety features and better styling but we’ll stick with our older model. So far, no problems at all!