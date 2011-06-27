Used 2012 Nissan LEAF Hatchback Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(49%)4(27%)3(18%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.2
33 reviews
A Connecticut Leaf Owner Speaks

ctleafowner, 02/12/2012
56 of 56 people found this review helpful

I am not your prototypical Leaf owner. For one, I live in Connecticut...one of two Leaf owners in the state...I have a long commute (45 miles one way) and, at the moment, I don't have a Level 2 charger where I work (I'm working on that, but the Chevy Volt has made convincing my company to get one very difficult). After a few rookie mistakes (driving 70 mph to work in the cold w/o a full charge), one of which found me driving into my garage with 4 miles of charge left, I have learned to drive back and forth to work with no range issues. The Leaf definitely makes you think about the way you drive and makes you think about your trips before you go anywhere. That being said, I love my Leaf.

Report Abuse

Money Saving Tips

kool69, 10/06/2012
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

When buying the LEAF start off with the lease. This way get the $7500 deducted from the price right away. After that is done, you refinance and buy it. I did this and got my discount right away without waitng. Next, Home Depot has a 240v battery charger online that is a couple of hundred dollars cheaper than what is offered anywhere else. If you have a gas dryer use the electrical connection for that circuit and save more money. Driving tip, I have found that following behind large trucks on the highway increases the range considerably. I auctually got the 100mpg when I drove under 60mph when following these trucks

Report Abuse

7,000 miles in, I would buy another

skoorbmax, 04/03/2013
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Prior to this vehicle I had a 3rd gen Prius. I much prefer the drive of this. The power train is more responsive, and at low speeds the car is much quicker (though no quicker at higher speeds). I am in NY state and have taken this through a winter now. Including winter my average miles/kWh are in the low 3's. 3.9 miles/kWh that EPA claims are quite optimistic. The heat destroys range, as does highway driving. Nonetheless, at 3.2 miles/kWh and at 75% charge efficiency (120V charging) and $.11 kWh I am still about 87 miles per $4.00 in electricity.

Report Abuse

The car is waste of money

innaberm1@yahoo.com, 04/10/2018
SV 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

The vehicle has never performed as advertised. The cruising with 100% charged battery was 70 miles on a good day and 60 miles on a windy day. The battery started losing its capacity very quickly. In 5 years, the car can only be charged to 40%, which is 30 miles cruising range. Purchasing the extended warranty was waste of money, it does not cover the replacement of the battery for the capacity loss.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent first electric vehicle

flymia, 04/13/2013
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Have been driving the 2012 Nissan LEAF SV for three months now. So far very impressed and glad to be driving electric. Car is smooth, responsive and has many of the features I would like. My only shortcomings are lack of telescoping steering wheel, poorly designed Carwings telematics with limited functionality, and inability to view % state of charge (2013 model offers this). The car design takes a bit getting used to and offers poor visibility when backing up if not equipped with back up camera. Otherwise a solid choice, great reliability and performance so far. Range varies considerably especially with highway driving drains battery fast (about 65 miles)

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles